SEEKONK — Andrew Cabral and Abigail Tenreiro both rewrote the Seekonk High record book on the Warriors’ 2.9-mile course Tuesday in South Coast Conference victories over Fairhaven High.
The Warriors completed their dual meet seasons 5-0 and SCC Small School Division champions.
Cabral clocked a 13:33, eclipsing the previous boys’ record by 14 seconds, set by former Columbia University runner John Gregorek, in the boys’ 23-32 victory over Fairhaven. Cabral captured first by a 44-second margin over teammate Henry Jordan.
Seekonk (5-0) nipped the Blue Devils as Zach Laverdiere and Zach Reed finished within eight seconds of each other for the No. 4-6 spots.
Tenreiro also shattered the course record at 16:33, eclipsing her own previous record by four seconds for the 5-0 Warriors. Tenreiro finished 41 seconds ahead of teammate Hannah Bradbury.
- Unbeaten Norton (6-0) clinched its first-ever Tri-Valley League dual meet championship by running past Millis 15-50. Isabella Pietrasiewicz won the 2.9 mile race by 42 seconds at 18:10. The Lancers had eight runners among the top 10.
- The Lancer boys (5-1) had to settle for second place behind Dover-Sherborn after taking a 20-43 win over Millis. Paul Wisnaskas, Thomas Bingel and Kevin Mahoney finished within nine seconds of each other for the 2-3-4 spots for the Lancers.
- Old Rochester claimed the Large School Division girls’ title in the SCC with a 24-35 victory over previously unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth. Sophomore Avery Thomas captured third place for the Falcons with a personal best (by 45 seconds) of 21:04.
- The Falcon boys (2-2) scored a 24-38 victory over the Bulldogs with Alex Violet (16:27), Jason Ruta (17:02) and Josh Rebelo (17:22) taking the 2-3-4 spots.
Seekonk boys 23, Fairhaven 32: 1-Andrew Cabral (S), 2-Henry Jordan (S), 3-Benoit (F), 4-Zach Laverdiere (S), 5-Brown (F), 6-Zach Reed (S), 7-Fernandes (F), 8-McNamara (F), 9-Day (F), 10-Caleb Klang (S), 13:33, course 2.8 mi.
Seekonk girls 16, Fairhaven 47: 1-Abigail Tenreiro (S), 2-Hannah Bradbury (S), 3-Julia Rickard (S), 4-Kiley Halpin (S), 5-Doherty (F), 6-Vanessa Jacombe (S), 7-Kelsey Gendreau (S), 8-Braga (F), 9-Medeiros (F), 10-Medeiros (F), 16:23, course 2.9 miles.
Norton boys 20, Millis 43: 1-White (M), 2-Paul Wisnaskas (N), 3-Tom Bingel (N), 4-Kevin Mahoney (N), 5-Sean Wynne (N), 6-Gabe Dennett (N), 7-Aidan Masse (N), 8-Charlie Mills (N), 9-Ethan Tetreaul (N), 10-Derek Bamford (N), 16:18, course 2.9 miles.
Norton girls 15, Millis 50: 1-Isabelle Pietrasiewicz (N), 2-Hafford (M), 3-Skye Goba (N), 4-Ashley Johnson (N), 5-Sarah LaFrancois (N), 6-Ellie Leo (N), 7-Anna Pietrasiewicz (N), 8-Ava Spagnoli (N), 9-Sydney Shea (N), 10-Sophia Winston (N), 18:10, course 2.9 mi.
Dighton-Rehoboth boys 24, Old Rochester 38: 1-Craig (ORR), 2-Alex Violet (DR), 3-Jason Ruta (DR), 4-Josh Rebelo (DR), 5-Shaughnessy (ORR), 6-Lamontagne (ORR), 7-Graeme Sullivan (DR), 8-Richard Curtis (DR), 9-Ben Alves (DR), 10-Pereira (ORR), 16:15, course 3.1 miles.
Old Rochester girls 24, Dighton-Rehoboth 35: 1-Dillen (W), 2-Langlois (ORR), 3-Avery Thomas (DR), 4-Milne (ORR), 5-Isabelle Murdock (DR), 6-Roberts (ORR), 7-Kiara Abrantes (DR), 8-Sheridan (ORR), 9-Bennett (ORR), 10-Barrett (ORR), 20:36, course 3.1 miles.
