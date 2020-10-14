STOUGHTON — Senior captains Mark Carlson and Melissa Sapini were the first to cross the finish line in pacing the North Attleboro High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams to victories at Stoughton High Wednesday in Hockomock League meets.
Carlson covered the 3.1-mile Black Knight course with a personal best time of 17:14, owning a 13-second margin of victory in North Attleboro’s 18-42 win, its first of the season.
Sapini and Harper Sweeney ran 1-2 for the North girls’ team, finishing within two seconds of each other in the Rocketeers’ first win by a 19-36 margin.
- The Oliver Ames boys’ and girls’ cross country teams were quick to the finish line in producing 15-50 and 17-43 wins, respectively, over Foxboro in a Hockomock League meet. Nickolas Olson was the lone Warrior boys’ runner to finish among the top 10, while Aine Fitzpatrick and Mabel Linck were 4-7, respectively, for the Warrior girls. Foxboro meets Stoughton Tuesday.
Oliver Ames boys 15, Foxboro 50: 9-Nickolas Olson 19:14, 11-Liam Coady 19:52.
Oliver Ames girls 17, Foxboro 43: 4-Aine Fitzpatrick 22:05, 7-Mabel Linck 22:53.
North Attleboro boys 18, Stoughton 42: 1-Mark Carlson 17:14.1, 2-Jack McLaughlin 17:27.5, 3-Chris Galligan 17:50, 5-Griffin Gouck 18:38, 6-Casey Poirier 19:06, 9-Kevin Bainton 19:27, 10-Nathan Galligan 20:17.
North Attleboro girls 19, Stoughton 36: 1-Melissa Sapini 20:49.8, 2-Harper Sweeney 20:51.9, 3-Lauren Hunt 21:35, 4-Emily Manning 21:39, 9-Julia Simpson 26:46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.