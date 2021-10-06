WRENTHAM — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ cross country team captured the Bay State Invitational Meet title Saturday at the Wrentham Developmental Center.
The Shamrocks totaled a team-best 37 points with sophomore Lauren Augustyn taking second place (18:59.30), while seniors Anna Boyd (19:01.6) and Liz Borah (19:34.1) finished third and eighth respectively.
Foxboro High junior Casey Dahl (20:55.3) finished among the top 20, taking the 16 spot.
Bay State Invitational Cross Country Meet at Wrentham Developmental Center
Foxboro placements: Boys — 107-Brooks Stone 19:01.8, 122-Stephen Haney 19:28.2; Girls — 16-Casey Dahl 20:55.3, 24-Aine Fitzpatrick 21:19.5, 44-Mabel Linck 22;24.9, 74-Kyla Palmer 23:47.3, 108-Sarah Howard 25:44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.