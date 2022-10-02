WRENTHAM -- The Foxboro High cross country teams competed in the Wrentham Team Challenge on Saturday, coming home with several medalists in the weekend invitational.
The Warriors' Brooke Davies won the 2K girls race, posting a time of 7:18.1. Teammate Aine Fitzpatrick was third in 7:25.7.
In the 2K boys race, Foxboro's Chris Proulx was third, clocking a time of 6:14.0. Fellow Warrior Coope Hassman seventh in 6:21.6.
Foxboro didn't crack the top-10 in the 3K races, but still went home with a solid day. In the 3K race for the boys, Timmy Chase clocked a time of 11:14.2 and in the girls race Molly Devine timed out at 14:09.9. Both were leaders for Foxboro.