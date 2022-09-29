DIGHTON — the Dighton-Rehoboth cross country team went home with wins on both the boys and girls side on Thursday, defeating Bristol-Plymouth Regional High.
The D-R boys won their race, 20-39, while the Warrior girls won, 21-34.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
DIGHTON — the Dighton-Rehoboth cross country team went home with wins on both the boys and girls side on Thursday, defeating Bristol-Plymouth Regional High.
The D-R boys won their race, 20-39, while the Warrior girls won, 21-34.
Leading the D-R boys was Michael Lavigne, who started the train of D-R runners that finished second through sixth in the race. Lavigne’s second-place time of 18;27 was followed by Nick Ware in third (18:41), Jeremy Gale in fourth (19:58), Jackson Pogany in fifth (20:14) and Sam Courcy sixth at 20:16.
The Warriors’ Lindsay Allard won the girls race in 21:54. Runner-up was Zoey Jestude in 22:09.
Mari Lavigne was fourth, and Jaelyn Johnson fifth at 25:40. The final scoring runner for D-R was Alexis Gale at a time of 32:30 in ninth.