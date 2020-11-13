ATTLEBORO — With all seven runners finishing among the top 10 and both Patrick Healey and Lauren Augustyn claiming individual championships, the Bishop Feehan High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams became the first Shamrock squads to claim Catholic Central League championships.
Competing on their home 3.1-mile course at Highland Park, the Bishop Feehan boys took three of the top five spots in totaling 21 points to far outdistance runner-up Bishop Stang.
The Shamrock girls had four runners finish among the top five for 18 points, leading a 42-point margin of victory over their nearest challenger Bishop Stang.
“It helps because it’s out home course, we run there more than anybody,” Bishop Feehan coach Bob L’Homme said.
Healey, a junior, clocked a title-taking time of 16:50 for a 29-second victory over sophomore teammate Casey Gorhan. Ryan Nealon and Lincoln Schneider both were clocked at 17:54 for the fifth and sixth spots.
Augustyn, a freshman, won by 16 seconds for the girls’ division title at 19:58, out-pacing junior teammate Anna Boyd. Liz Borah (20:25), Valerie Capalbo and Amelia Mignacca finished within 15 seconds of each other for the 4-5-6 spots.
Catholic Central League Championship Meet
Boys’ team scores: 1-Bishop Feehan 21, 2-Bishop Stang 49, 3-Archbishop Williams 68, 4-Cardinal Spellman 115.
Girls’ team scores: 1-Bishop Feehan 18, 2-Archbishop Williams 60, 3-Cardinal Spellman 62, 4-Bishop Stang 103.
Bishop Feehan placements: Boys — 1-Patrick Healey 16:50, 2-Casey Gorhan 17:19, 5-Ryan Nealon 17:54, 6-Lincoln Schneider 17:54, 7-Andrew Kubuska 18:05, 8-Alex Almeida 18:24, 9-Jack Bernier 18:34; Girls — 1-Lauren Augustyn 19:58, 2-Anna Boyd 20:14, 4-Liz Borah 20:25, 5-Valerie Capalbo 20:34, 6-Amelia Mignacca 20:40, 7-Sophia Arruda 20:45, 9-Camdyn Asselin 21:12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.