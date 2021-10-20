BOSTON — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ and girls’ cross country team returned from Franklin Park Wednesday with their respective Catholic Central League Championship meet titles.
Senior Patrick Healey gained a 15-second margin of victory to claim the individual boys’ title with a time of 16:53 as the Shamrocks totaled a team-best 29 points, far outdistancing runner-up Bishop Stang (77).
Senior Anna Boyd created a 22-second margin of girls in the girls’ 3.1-mile race, winning the title at 20:01 in helping Bishop Feehan take a team-best 27 points, well ahead of second place Austin Prep (49).
The Shamrock boys’ team was able to maneuver to the head of the pack as junior Casey Gorham, senior Alex Almeida, sophomore Noah Gomes D’Sa and senior Jack Bernier finished within 34 seconds of each other. Notably 11 of the top 25 runners were from Bishop Feehan.
In the girls’ race, Boyd won a footrace with junior Valerie Capalbo (20:23) and senior Liz Borah (20:39) to the finish line as Bishop Feehan took four of the top 10 spots in the race. Then, Morgan Kennedy, Amy Parkinson and Lauren Harkins finished within 20 seconds of each other to assure the Shamrocks of the team title.
Catholic Central League Championship Cross Country Meet
At Franklin Park, Boston
Boys’ team scores: 1-Bishop Feehan 29, 2-Bishop Stang 77, 3-St. Mary’s, Lynn 88, 4-Austin Prep 90, 5-Bishop Fenwick 90.
Girls’ team scores: 1-Bishop Feehan 27, 2-Austin Prep 49,l 3-Archbishop Williams 96, 4-Bishop Fenwick 135, 5-Arlington Catholic 142.
Bishop Feehan placements: Boys — 1-Patrick Healey 16:53, 4-Casey Gorhan 17:29, 7-Alex Almeida 17:58, 8-Noah Gomes D’Sa 18:02, 9-Jack Bernier 18:03, 12-Ryan Nealon 18:13, 13-Anthony Kurtzer 18:20 , 15-Cormac Masterson 18:22, 21-Brandon LeBlanc 18:25, 22-Chris Davis 18:54, 25-Andrew McDevitt 19:16; Girls — 1-Anna Boyd 20:01, 2-Val Capalbo 20:23, 4-Liz Borah 20:39, 8-Morgan Kennedy 21:37, 12-Amy Parkinson 21:46, 17-Lauren Harkins 21:57, 21-Ryleigh Asselin 22:32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.