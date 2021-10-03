WRENTHAM — Bishop Feehan High girls’ cross country team captured the Bay State Invitational Meet title Saturday at the Wrentham Developmental Center.
The Shamrocks totaled a team-best 37 points with sophomore Lauren Augustyn taking second place (18:59.30), while seniors Anna Boyd (19:01.6) and Liz Borah (19:34.1) finished third and eighth respectivey.
Valerie Capalbo broke the 20-minute mark to take the No. 8 spot, while sophomore Kate Wagner along with seniors Morgan Kennedy and Amy Parkinson finished within 21 seconds of each other.
Mansfield High sophomore Anna Moore (20:48.2) and Foxcboro High junior Casey Dahl (20:55.3) finished among the top 20, taking the No. 15 and 16 spots respectively.
Mansfield High’s Chris Leonard was the first among the area’s male runners to cross the finish ine, taking the No. 15 spot (17:14.1) Bishop Feehan High’s Casey Gorhan (16:56.3) and Attleboro High’s Lee Casstevens (17:09.2) finished 23rd and 29th respectively.
Bay State Invitational Cross Country Meet
at Wrentham Developmental Center
Attleboro placements: Boys — 29-Lee Casstevens 17:09.2, 57-Ethan Sylvia 17:54.2, 82-John Pazmino 18:33.5, 94-Jacob Blazek 18:42.9, 134-Luke Smith 19:59.5; 136-Hudon Jeffrey 20:10.3.
North Attleboro placement: Boys — 114-Will Atwood 19:08.5.
Foxboro placements: Boys — 107-Brooks Stone 19:01.8, 122-Stephen Haney 19:28.2; Girls — 16-Casey Dahl 20:55.3, 24-Aine Fitzpatrick 21:19.5, 44-Mabel Linck 22;24.9, 74-Kyla Palmer 23:47.3, 108-Sarah Howard 25:44.
King Philip placements: Boys — 80-Eliot Davis 18:31.4, 83-Max Miller 18:33.9, 106-Nathan Sylven 18:59.8; Girls — 36-Kate Buban 22:05., 37-Meg Sherwood 22:05.2, 51-Leah Burke 22:52, 104-Leah Vigevani 25:07.2.
Mansfield placements: Boys — 15-Chris Leonard 17:14.1, 34-Riley Tremblay 18:08, 52-Talen Johnson 18:55.1, 79-John Sylvain 19:50.2, 114-Liam Cowan 20:37; Girls — 15-Anna Moore 20:48.2, 22-Meghan Johnston 21:22.7, 48-Sophia Allen 22:59.1, 53-Devin Anderson 23:44.2, 58-Alanna Crowley 24:04.
Bishop Feehan placements: Boys — 23-Casey Gorhan 16:56.3, 35-Alex Almeida 17:15, 47-Noah Gomes D’Sa 17:32, 68-Andrew Kubaska 18:08.3, 70-Jack Bernie 18:11.6, 84-Brandon LeBlanc 18:35.4, 90-Andrew Smith 18:40; Girls — 2-Lauren Augustyn 18:59.3, 3-Anna Boyd 19:01.6, 8-Liz Borah 19:34.1, 14-Valerie Capalbo 20:44, 19-Kate Wagner 21:03.8, 20-Morgan Kennedy 21:08.7, 25-Amy Parkinson 21:24.9, 28-Lauren Harkins 21:34.8.
