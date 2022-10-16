BOSTON -- The Bishop Feehan High cross country team competed in the 61st annual Catholic Memorial Invitational at Franklin Park Saturday, coming away with solid finishes in both the girls and boys races.
The Shamrock boys finished fifth, scoring 124 points while the girls placed seventh out of 17 teams, scoring 199 points.
Pinkerton High (N.H.) won the boys race with 56 pointswhile Needham High won with girls meet with 58 points.
Casey Gorhan clocked the quickest time among Shamrock boys with a 17:25, placing 14th in the field. Noah Gomes D'Sa was 17th at 17:31. Andrew Smith finished 28th in 18:07 and Declan Shannon placed 31st with a time of 18:11.
Also racing for the Feehan boys were Shawn Fahy (41st, 18:35), Brendan McCann (47th, 18:58) and George Potenza (56th, 19:54).
Leading the Feehan girls was Val Capalbo with a 21:19 for 10th. Camdyn Asselin was 28th (21:52) and Emily Roman 35th (21:59).
Also competing for the Shamrocks were Christina Assi (51st, 22:51), Erin Parkinson (83rd, 24:33) and Arianna Simoneau (93rd, 25:07). Racing in the freshman 3K race was Ally Oram, with a time of 13:00 for sixth.