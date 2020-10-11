ATTLEBORO — Both the Bishop Feehan High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams had the first seven runners across the line in their Catholic Central League meets Saturday in overpowering St. Joseph’s at Highland Park.
Patrick Healey earned a near one-minute margin of victory for the Shamrock boys’ team in a 15-50 win over St. Joseph’s, covering the 3.1-mile course at 16:54. The Shamrocks’ next four runners — Casey Gorhan (17:53), Ryan Nealon, Jack Bernier and Seamus Sutula — finished within 31 seconds of each other to take the No. 2 through No. 5 spots.
Freshman Lauren Augustyn won her second varsity race in as many visits to the starting line, covering the 3.1-mile course in 20:02 for the Bishop Feehan girls’ team. Augustyn won the race by a 35-second margin. Both Shamrock teams will host the annual Frank Kelley Memorial Race Sunday.
In the Tri-Valley League season opener at Norton High, the Lancer boys’ team prevailed 27-32 over Holliston, while the Lancer girls’ team fell 27-30.
Paul Wisnaskas won the revised course at Norton High, now at two miles, at 10:33.2, with a nine-second margin of victory. The Lancers were able to notch the win as Kevin Mahoney (11:09.4), Gabe Dennett, Derek Bamford and Charlie Mills finished within 11 seconds of each other to take the 4-5-6-7 spots.
Norton’s Bella Pietrasiewicz covered the course at 11:37.7, but had to settle for second place, nine seconds behind Holliston’s Carmen Luisi. Shea Podbelski finished fourth for Norton. The Lancers next lace up their running shoes Saturday at Ashland.
Bishop Feehan boys 15, St. Joseph’s 50: 1-Patrick Healey (BF), 2-Caey Gorhan (BF), 3-Ryan Nealon (BF), 4-Jack Bernier (BF), 5-Seamus Sutula (BF), 6-Lincoln Schneider (BF), 7-Cam Moura (BF), 8-Alex Alemeida (BF), 9-Jason Bisciotti (BF), 10-Andrew Kubaskas (BF), 16:564; course 3.1 mi.
Bishop Feehan girls 15, St. Joseph’s 50: 1-Lauren Augustyn (BF), 2-Anna Boyd (BF), 3-Liz Borah (BF), 4-Bridget Sutula (BF), 5-Valerie Capalbo (BF), 6-Sophia Arruda (BF), 7-Amelia Mignacca (BF) 8-Wech (SJ), 9-Camdyn Asselin (BF), 10-Morgan Kennedy (BF), 20:02, course 3.1 mi.
Norton boys 23, Holliston 32: 1-Paul Wisnaskas (N), 2-Hutchins (H), 3-Girodano (H), 4-Kevin Mahoney (N), 5-Gabe Dennett (N), 6-Derek Bamford (N), 7-Charlie Mills (N), 8-Toragoflio (H), 9-Gray (H), 10-Brandon Scovil (N), 10:33.2, course 2.0 mi.
Holliston girls 27, Norton 30: 1-Luisi (H), 2-Bella Pietrasiewicz (N), 3-Currie (H), 4-Shea Podbelski (N), 5-Bosselman (H), 6-Wigg (H), 7-Brooke Dennett (N), 8-Skye Goba (N), 9-Kiera Dooley (N), 10-Sienna Pietrasiewicz (N), 11:28.5, course 2.0 mi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.