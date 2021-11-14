WRENTHAM — Bishop Feehan High senior Patrick Healey captured first place in the MIAA Division 1-C Championship Cross Country Meet Saturday at the Wrentham Developmental Center, while the Shamrocks’ girls’ team captured the team title on a tiebreaker.
Healey clocked the fastest time ever by a Shamrock runner on the 3.1-mile Wrentham course at 15:54.4, gaining a 10-second margin of victory over Billerica’s Ryan Leslie.
With five runners finishing among the top 30, including top-10 finishes for seniors Anna Boyd and Liz Borah, coach Bob L’Homme’s Bishop Feehan girls’ team notched its first title since 2013, a team that featured former Stanford University runner Abby McNulty.
In addition, Seekonk High senior Zach Laverdiere finished second in the Division 3-A boys’ meet, while Norton High junior Shea Podbelski captured the No. 2 spot in the Division 2-C girls’ race.
For the Shamrocks’ Healey, he averaged a 5:06 mile time at Wrentham in helping Bishop Feehan take third place (119 points) behind Oliver Ames (77) and Marblehead (82). Healey became the first Bishop Feehan individual champion since Chris Giuliano in 2002.
The Shamrocks had six runners among the top 40 finishers, with Casey Gorhan taking the No. 14 spot at 16:45.3, with the next four finishing within 10 seconds of each other.
“Patrick ran a smart race,” L’Homme said of Healey being in a pack of runners for the first 2½ miles of the race. “He picked up the pace with a mile to go and beat some quality kids.” The Shamrocks qualified for the MIAA State Meet for the first time since 2015.
For the Shamrock girls’ team, Boyd clocked a personal-best time of 19:00.8 for fifth place, while Borah came in at the No. 7 spot at 19:26.6. Both junior Valerie Capalbo and senior Morgan Kennedy both ran personal-best times for the next two spots.
But it was senior Lauren Harkins who delivered the team title for Bishop Feehan. Both the Shamrocks and Oliver Ames were tied with 72 points, so the meet was then decided by the No. 6 runners. Harkins finished 43rd, but she owned a 12-second margin ahead of the Tigers’ No. 6 runner.
“We were hoping for the top five, though I thought we’d be in the top three,” L’Homme said of the team competition with OA and Milton, as Bishop Feehan earned its 14th divisional title over the past two decades.
For coach Frank Mooney’s Seekonk High Warriors in the Division 3 race, Laverdiere was one of five runners to break the 17-minute mark, finishing second only to Northbridge’s Marcus Reilly (16:06).
The Warrior boys’ team captured the No. 2 spot among the 26 teams in the field behind Bishop Stang, while the Warrior girls’ team captured the No. 4 spot among 21 teams in the field.
The Seekonk High boys’ team had four runners finish among the top 40, with Caiden Sears (17:12) and Noah Amaral finishing within five seconds of each other for the No. 6 and 8 spots, respectively.
“The course was a bit muddy, so everyone ran slower times,” Mooney said. “I thought that we’d have a shot for the team title in the top four and five guys ran well. Our goal was to qualify for the state meet.”
The Seekonk High girls’ team, similarly, had four runners among the top 40. Junior Kylie Halpin was the first Warrior to finish, taking the No. 14 spot (21:10).
For coach Kent Taylor’s Norton High Lancers, Podbelski (at 20:01) and Skye Goba (at 20:44) both closed among the top 20 runners in the Division 2 girls’ race on the hilly course at Gardner. The Lancers’ Andrew McConnell (7th place, 17:19) missed qualifying for the MIAA State Meet by one spot.
Tri-County High’s Anna Couchon qualified for the MIAA State Meet, as the junior clocked a 21:38 time in the Division 3-A race, with the team finishing ninth among 20 teams.
Mansfield High senior Chris Leonard (30th, 16:50) and King Philip High junior Max Miller (37 th, 16:59) were the area’s top finishers in the Division 1-B boys’ race, while Hornet sophomore Anna Moore (15th, 19:32.3) and King Philip junior Kate Buban (62nd, 20:49) were the best from the area in the girls’ race.
Representing the Rocketeers of North Attleboro, senior Griffin Gouck (43rd, 17:32) along with Harper Sweeney (63rd) and Katie Galgoczy (66th) finishing within 10 seconds of each other were the Big Red highlights.
MIAA Division 1 Championship Cross Country Meet
At Wrentham Developmental Center
Attleboro placements: Boys – 75-Lee Casstevens 17:11.4, 111-Ethan Sylvia 17:37.8. 144-John Pazmino 18:05.2; Girls – 140-Taylor DeChristofaro 23:25.7, 147-Emily Quaglia 24:30.
Bishop Feehan placements: Boys – 1-Patrick Healy 15:54.4, 14-Casey Gorhan 16:45.3, 30-Anthony Kurtzer 17:15.8, 35-Jack Bernier 17:22.9, 39-Noah Gomes D’Sa 17:25.2, 40-Alex Almeida 17:25.6, 47-Brendan LeBlanc 17:36.9; Girls – 5-Anna Boyd 19:00.8, 7-Liz Borah 19:26.6, 11-Valerie Capalbo 19:38.6, 23-Morgan Kennedy 20:11.8, 29-Amy Parkinson 20:33.7, 43-Lauren Harkins 21:13, 55-Kate Wagner 21:44.
King Philip placements: Boys – 37-Max Miller 16:59.6, 62-Noah Hurd 17:27.2, 76-Ryan Andrews 17:39.1, 82-Matt DiFiore 17:46.1, 89-Nate Sylven 17:50.7; Girls – 62-Kate Buban 20:49.2, 75-Meg Sherwood 21:15.3, 83-Maya Evans 21:37, 109-Leah Burke 22:59.6.
Mansfield placements: Boys – 30-Chris Leonard 16:50.1, 70-Riley Tremblay 17:34.7, 75-Collin Stevens 17:37.9, 97-Talon Johnson 17:59.3; Girls – 15-Anna Moore 19:32.3, 59-Meg Johnston 20:45.7, 90-Alanna Conley 21:57, 126-Devin Anderson 23:56.
North Attleboro placements: Boys – 43-Griffin Gouck 17:32, 68-Chris Galligan 18:09, 102-Nick Hawe 18:58; Girls – 63-Harper Sweeney 22:11, 66-Katie Galgoczy 22:21, 100-Marta Botelho 23:26.
MIAA Division 2 Championship Cross Country Meet
At Gardner Municipal Golf Course
Norton placements: Boys – 7-Andrew McConnell 17:19, 16-Aidan Masse 17:48, 36-Charlie Mills 18:26, 53-Owen Moon 19:04, 64-Mike Katsikis 19:18, 66-Jack Hollerhead 19:28, 74-Brandon Scovil 19:32; Girls – 3-Shea Podbelski 20:01, 16-Skye Goba 20:14, 31-Brooke Dennett 21:22, 37-Sienna Pietrasiewicz 21:54, 67-Carley Goodwin 23:07, 78-Kiera Daly 23:42, 80-Ashley Johnson 23:56.
MIAA Division 3 Championship Cross Country Meet
At Stanley Park, Westfield
Seekonk placements: Boys –2-Zach Laverdiere 16:28, 6-Caiden Sears 17:12, 8-Noah Amaral 17:17, 36-Sean Simmons 18:48, 38-Cristiano Almeida 18:50, 47-Saul Simmons 19:14, 53-Noah Tadros 19:19; Girls – 14-Kylie Halpin 21:10, 23-Kelsey Gendreau 21:34, 35-Sydnie Hoskins 22:27, 36-Juliet Provost 32:23, 84-Riley Mahoney 24:11, 85-Ella Gerardi 21:14, 87-Hannah Tadros 24:16.
Tri-County placements: Boys – 33-Lorcan Bergeron 18:40, 34-Wyatt Boucher 18:47, 35-Griffin Kaplan 18:48, 72-Andrew Caulffield 19:56; Girls – 27-Anna Couchon 21:38, 58-Averie Denelle 23:13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.