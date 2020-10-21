STOUGHTON — Sophomores Aine Fitzpatrick and Mabel Linck finished 1-2, respectively, three seconds apart in guiding the Foxboro High girls’ cross country team to its first victory of the season, a 20-34 victory at Stoughton High Wednesday.
Fitzpatrick covered the 3.1-mile course in 21:40 as the Warriors (1-2) emerged victorious with Amelia Lacy and Amy Conley finishing third and fifth, respectively.
In the boys’ race, Foxboro’s Nick Olson clocked a personal best of 18:29, good for second place, but the Warriors were edged 27-28.
Foxboro next faces North Attleboro.
Stoughton boys 27, Foxboro 28: 2-Nick Olson 18:29, 4-Liam Cody 18:53, 6-Brook Stone 19:51.
Foxboro girls 20, Stoughton 34: 1-Aine Fitzpatrick 21:40, 2-Mabel Linck 21:43, 3-Amelia Lacy 22:04, 5-Amy Conley 23:35, 9-Jaimie Kuenzal 28:10.
