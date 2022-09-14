ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys and girls cross country teams were unable to take a win over Franklin High, with the boys losing 16-45 and the girls losing 15-50, Wednesday.

Franklin’s Tyler Apicella won the boys meet in 18:47.6 with Jake Blazek the first Attleboro boy across at 19:29.6. Jeff Hudon was the next Bombardier with a time of 19:39.1.