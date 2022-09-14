ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys and girls cross country teams were unable to take a win over Franklin High, with the boys losing 16-45 and the girls losing 15-50, Wednesday.
Franklin’s Tyler Apicella won the boys meet in 18:47.6 with Jake Blazek the first Attleboro boy across at 19:29.6. Jeff Hudon was the next Bombardier with a time of 19:39.1.
Attleboro’s top girl was Kylee Browning in 25:50.9, placing 10th. Alexis Cincotta was 13th at a clip of 27:05.4. Franklin’s Fiona Morrison won the girls race in 24:14.8.
Attleboro (0-2, 0-2) takes on Milford Tuesday.
Foxboro sweeps Canton
CANTON — The Warriors boys beat the Bulldogs 25-32 while the Foxboro girls prevailed 20-43.
Brooks Stone led the Foxboro boys with a time of 19:38. Brooke Davies led the Foxboro girls in 22:43.