TAUNTON -- Seniors Abigail Greenberg and Tessa Lancaster staged a footrace to the finish line, finishing 1-2, respectively, as the Mansfield High girls' cross country team scored a 24-32 victory over Taunton High Thursday in a Hockomock League meet.
Greenberg covered the course in 20:39, two seconds ahead of Lancaster, while Emma Lamson took third for the Hornets (2-0).
Despite having four runners finish within 10 seconds of each other to take the 4-5-6-7 spots, the Mansfield High boys' team suffered a 23-33 loss to Franklin. Chris Leonard and Trevor Flint both finished at 17:45 for the Hornets.
- Jovan Joseph was the No. 4 runner across for the King Philip High boys at 16:42 in an 18-41 loss to Franklin. The Panther girls had their first five runners cross the finish line in a 15-48 win over the Warriors. Maya Evans took sixth place for KP at 20:47.
Franklin boys 18, King Philip 41: 4-Jovan Joseph 16:42, 6-Brandon Berdos 17:12, 9-Matt DiFiore 17:28, 10-Noah Hurd 17:28, 12-Andrew Nokes 17:43.
Franklin girls 15, King Philip 48: 6-Maya Evans 20:47, 9-Ava Pisani 21:21, 14-Meg Sherwood 21:47, Leah Burke 23:05.
Taunton boys 23, Mansfield 33: 4-Chris Leonard 17:45, 5-Trevor Flint 17:45, 6-Colin Smith 17:50, 7-Tim Corkery 17:55, 10-Ryan Rispoli 18:12.
Mansfield girls 24, Taunton 32: 1-Abigail Greenberg 20:39, 2-Tessa Lancaster 20:41, 3-Emma Lamson 21:26, 7-Cassidy Rice 23:07, 11-Devin Anderson 24:13.
