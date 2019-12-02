NEW YORK, N.Y. — King Philip Regional High senior Michael Griffin, the reigning MIAA state cross country champion, captured the No. 9 spot at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional Championship Meet at VanCortlandt Park.
Griffin, who has verbally committed to attend the University of Tennessee, finished among the top 10, covering the 3.1-mile course in a time of 15:32.5, 15 seconds off of the winning pace.
Also competing in the race was KP senior Mike Norberg, who took the No. 51 spot (at 16:41). Also with KP Warrior roots competing in the Junior-Senior Division was Jovan Joseph, who finished 41st (at 17:33.4), and Dan Botte, who came in at 83rd (at 18:01.1).
