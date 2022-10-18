WRENTHAM -- The King Philip Regional High cross country team won both the boys and girls races over North Attleboro High on Tuesday at the Rice Complex in Wrentham.
The KP boys outscored North Attleboro, 21-38, while the KP girls topped North, 25-32. The race, originally intended to be a home meet for the Rocketeers, was switched by request of North Attleboro coach Ann McGrail due to the close proximity and course style to the upcoming Hockomock League Championship.
"It's right across the street from where we're going to be having our league championship," McGrail said of Rice Complex. "I basically said to the kids that we've got good competition today, and they raced well. I known they're tired, but it's a great opportunity to race on a surface and a course that's really similar to our meet championship against great runners."
Topping the boys race was Nate Sylven of King Philip, clocking a course-best time of 15:55 for first place. Teammate Owen McKenzie was the next Warrior across in third at 17:54, just ahead of fellow Warrior Max Miller in fourth at 17:59. North was led by Brady King with a time of 17:35 in second, with the next Rocketeer across being Will Atwood in fifth at 18:06. Jimmy Gallagher came across ninth for North, clocking a time of 18:48.
"I've worked with Nate in indoor and spring track, and I can't speak to what his overall goals are exactly, but he's a kid who put in the summer work and is going after running PR's," King Philip girls coach Lauren Farkash said. "He's shooting for the top. I know Nate is excited to see what he's got."
The King Philip girls were paced by Kate Buban in second, finishing in 20:04. The next Warrior across was Leah Burke at 21:27 in fourth and Rachel Bailer 20 seconds later in fifth. Keira Evans crossed in sixth for KP, clocking out at 21:55.
Pacing the North girls was Katie Galogczy with a first-place time of 19:57. In third was Lauren Hunt at 20:47 for the Rocketeers. The next North runner across was Julia Simpson at a time of 22:03 in seventh.
McGrail looked at the meet as a good primer for what is to come in the Hockomock League meet, with not just the course's proximity and conditions being close, but the strong competition mimicking what is to come when all Hockomock schools toe the line together.
"That's what I was yelling at the kids as they ran by," McGrail said. "Katie (Buban) had a great race on her hands, you're going to be running against the best of the best two weeks from now. Whatever you do (Tuesday) is what you're going to do two weeks from now."
Farkash said Buban was aiming to get under 20 minutes, but just missed it as she fell off toward the end of the course. She also said she's happy with where he team is at, which is 4-1 entering the Hockomock League meet.
"I was happy with everyone's performance today," Farkash said. "I know Kate was trying to go sub-20 (minutes) and was running with North's top girl but just didn't have it. She did say she was feeling a little run down, so heading into (the Hockomock League meet) I feel like her goal is to run up front in a packed crew. We're shooting for that and see how we can do. Overall, happy with our record and managed to stay afloat this season with injuries."
Looking ahead to the Hockomock League Championship next Tuesday at the Wrentham Development Center, the Warriors will have time to rest up after running in four races in 14 days have, which has seen some of the wear and tear hit the team, even with the strong finishes.
"Hopefully everyone is going to hold themselves together for the next two weeks," Farkash said. "They did their summer work and came in with a good base and they worked really hard this season. I'll definitely be giving them a couple days off, more than they'd typically see."
