WRENTHAM -- The King Philip Regional High cross country team won both the boys and girls races over North Attleboro High on Tuesday at the Rice Complex in Wrentham.

The KP boys outscored North Attleboro, 21-38, while the KP girls topped North, 25-32. The race, originally intended to be a home meet for the Rocketeers, was switched by request of North Attleboro coach Ann McGrail due to the close proximity and course style to the upcoming Hockomock League Championship.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.