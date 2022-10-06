WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High cross country team took two over Attleboro High on Thursday, winning the boys and girls races at Wrentham’s Rice Complex.
The King Philip girls beat Attleboro, 21-34 while the KP boys won, 23-34.
Kate Buban had the time to beat for King Philip, which had four of the top five finishers. Buban’s time of 20:10 paced teammate Rachel Bailer in second at 21:20, and third-place teammate Leah Burke (22:07).
The top finisher for the Attleboro girls was Kylee Browning at 22:37. In fifth was Keira Evans at 23:10 for King Philip.
The winner in the boys race was King Philip’s Nate Sylvian in a time of 16:05. He was followed over a minute later by teammate Peter Cataldo (17:42), with Attleboro’s John Pazmino third in 17:54. Attleboro’s Jefferey Hudon was fourth in 17:51.