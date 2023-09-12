TAUNTON — The King Philip Regional High girls cross country team narrowly beat Taunton High 27-29 on Tuesday while the Warrior boys scored the lowest possible total in a 15-50 win to complete the sweep.
The King Philip girls were led by Cheyanna Kelley’s third-place time of 23:38. Behind her was Rachel Bailer, who placed fourth in 23:57, and in fifth was Keira Evans at a time of 25:05. Emma Panepinto placed seventh and Kaitlyn Cullen finished 10th for the Warriors.
In the boys race, King Philip finished first through fifth. Luca Giardini led the Warriors in 18:46, which was matched by Peter Cataldo in second. Noah Lerner (19:41) took third, Eliot Davis (19:41) was fourth and Ryan Taylor fifth (20:28).
The King Philip boys handed Taunton its first dual loss in the Hockomock League in two years.
Attleboro girls, boys drop two to Franklin
FRANKLIN — Both the Bombardier boys and girls teams lost to Franklin, falling 27-22 and 42-20, respectively.
Owen Lacaillade led the Bombardier boys, running in second with a time of 17:04. John Blaisdell was fourth with a time of 17:31 and Jake Blazek took eighth at 18:23. Just missing a top-10 spot was Camden Martin with a time of 18:41, and Tanner Silva was just off Martin’s pace at a time of 18:48 in 12th.
Franklin’s Jonathan Pink led all runners with a time of 17:02 for first.
Emilia Smith won the girls race for Attleboro, clocking a time of 19:29.
Franklin packed the top 10, finishing second through eighth, with Attleboro’s next runner crossing in ninth-place. Alexis Cincotta crossed at 24:24 with teammate Alexa Frackelton following in 10th at 25:14. Emily Quaglia and Megan Field then crossed for Attleboro, both at 25:28.
Moore leads Mansfield in loss to Sharon
SHARON — The Mansfield girls were led by first-place finisher Anna Moore’s 21:21 time, but Sharon prevailed, 27-31.
Mansfield’s Norah Puelo was third at 24:10, Alex Petrova fifth at 24:14 and Jen Mullert 10th at 25:35.
Seekonk boys, girls take tri-meet over D-R, Bourne
SEEKONK — Seekonk’s boys and girls teams beat both Dighton-Rehoboth and Bourne packing the front of the field for the tri-meet win at Frank Mooney Track.
The Warrior boys won 16-44 over D-R and 15-50 over Bourne. The Warrior girls won 16-44 over Dighton-Rehoboth and won 15-50 over Bourne.
Seekonk finished in the top four positions in the meet, with Caiden Sears leading at a time of 15:54. Joel Patteson clocked a time of 16:29 for second and Judah Reich clocked in at 16:31 for third. Owen Blanchard took fourth at a time of 17:29.
In sixth was Ryan Jeanty at a time of 17:36 for Seekonk. Also in the boys race, D-R beat Bourne 22-35.
Hayden Roberson led the girls pack at a time of 19:47 for Seekonk and Emily Tonino was second at a time of 20:30. In third for Seekonk was Sydney Amaral at 20:48 and in fifth was Riley Mahoney with a time of 21:51. Juliet Provost took seventh for Seekonk at 23:14.