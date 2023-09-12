TAUNTON — The King Philip Regional High girls cross country team narrowly beat Taunton High 27-29 on Tuesday while the Warrior boys scored the lowest possible total in a 15-50 win to complete the sweep.

The King Philip girls were led by Cheyanna Kelley’s third-place time of 23:38. Behind her was Rachel Bailer, who placed fourth in 23:57, and in fifth was Keira Evans at a time of 25:05. Emma Panepinto placed seventh and Kaitlyn Cullen finished 10th for the Warriors.

