MILFORD — The King Philip Regional High cross country team won the boys and girls races over Milford High on Tuesday, with the boys winning, 24-31, and the girls winning, 21-34.

KP’s Nate Sylven placed first for the boys in a time of 17:02. The Warriors took fourth through sixth, with Owen Mackenzie in fourth at 18:59, Eliot Davis clocking in at 19:12 in fifth and Max Miller a second off Davis’ time in sixth. Paxton Hubert finished eighth for King Philip in 19:34.