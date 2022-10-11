MILFORD — The King Philip Regional High cross country team won the boys and girls races over Milford High on Tuesday, with the boys winning, 24-31, and the girls winning, 21-34.
KP’s Nate Sylven placed first for the boys in a time of 17:02. The Warriors took fourth through sixth, with Owen Mackenzie in fourth at 18:59, Eliot Davis clocking in at 19:12 in fifth and Max Miller a second off Davis’ time in sixth. Paxton Hubert finished eighth for King Philip in 19:34.
Milford won the individual girls race, but the Warriors took second through fifth. Kate Buban paced her teammates with a second-place time of 20:32, while Rachel Bailer was third (21:45), Leah Burke fourth (22:35), and Keira Evans fifth (22:57). Last across in a scoring position was Kat Precobb in 11th (25:37).
Mansfield sweeps Stoughton
STOUGHTON — Mansfield’s boys and girls teams rolled over Stoughton, with the Hornet boys winning 15-48 and the girls winning 26-30.
The top five spots belonged to the Hornets in the boys race, with Talon Johnson winning his fourth race of the season in 18:00. Ben Drury was fourth at 19:12.
The Mansfield girls were led by Anna Moore, who won her fourth race of the season. Alexis DiVasta was fourth and Sierra Wojick sixth for Mansfield.
Bishop Feehan takes tri-meet
PEABODY — The Bishop Feehan boys won over St. John’s Prep and Bishop Fenwick, with the Shamrock girls doing the same.
The Shamrock boys won 15-50 over both teams, with Noah Gomes D’Sa in first for the boys in 18:08. Shawn Fahy was second (18:11), Casey Gorhan third (18:20), Alex Farlo fourth (18:22), Brendan McCann fifth (18:30) and Declan Shannon sixth (18:32).
In the girls race, Feehan handily beat St. Joseph 15-50, and narrowly edged Fenwick , 27-29. Valerie Capalbo was again the front runner for the Shamrock girls, winning at a time of 20:28. Allison Oram, Camdyn Asselin, Emily Roman, Christia Assi, Evangeline Tynan and Ryleigh Asselin went second through seventh (respectively) over St. Johns, but all were fifth through 12th in times against Fenwick.
Oram led the pack at a time of 21:54 for fifth against Fenwick while Ryleigh Asselin closed off the scoring runners in 12th at a time of 23:10.
Attleboro drops both to Taunton
TAUNTON — Attleboro cross country dropped both races against Taunton, with the boys falling in a 17-41 loss and the girls falling in a 16-43 loss.
The Bombardier boys were led by John Pazmino’s time of 18:20, placing him in fifth. In sixth was Jeff Hudon, clocking in at 18:22 and in seventh was Jake Blazek at a time of 18:28.
Leading for the Attleboro girls was Kylee Browning, turning in a time of 23:03 for fifth best.
Alexis Cincotta followed in seventh with a time of 23:52 and Emily Quaglia was in ninth with an identical time to Cincotta.
Tri-County splits home meet
FRANKLIN — Tri-County hosted its last home meet of the season, splitting the day against Bristol Plymouth.
The Cougar boys lost 19-42 while the girls won 20-37.
Lorcan Bergeron was the top finisher for Tri-County’s boys team, running a personal-best 19:245 for second in the field. Luke Smith clocked a time of 22:11 for eighth overall and Alex Echeverria was nearly in stride with him at 22:16 for ninth,
In the girls meet, Averie Denelle was second with a team-best 24:40. The Cougars then had Ayden Rzewski cross in fifth, finishing her first race of the season at 29:01.