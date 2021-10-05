WRENTHAM -- Nate Sylven captured first place by an 11-second margin in leading the King Philip Regional High boys' cross country team to its first victory over Franklin in Hockomock League competition in over a decade Tuesday, prevailing 21-36.
In improving to 3-1 overall on the season, the Warriors had five runners finish among the top seven. Junior Max Miller (17:32) and senior Noah Hurd finished within seven seconds of each other for the 3-4 spots, while Ryan Andrews (17:47) and Eliot Davis finished within seven seconds of each other for the 6-7 spots.
The Mansfield boys' team edged Attleboro 26-31, with Collin Stevens (17:42), Chris Leonard and Talon Johnson (18:24) taking the 2-4-5 spots for the Hornets. Attleboro High's Lee Casstevens won the race at 17:22 by a 20-second margin on the 3.1-mile course, while Ethan Sylvia (17:55) took third.
Taking the first six spots, the Mansfield High girls' cross country team raced to a 15-48 victory over Attleboro High in a Hockomock League meet.
Anna Moore won the race for the Hornets by a 21-second margin at 21:48. Meghan Johnston took second place, then the Hornets had Alanna Conley (23:43) and Sophia Allen finish within 12 seconds of each other for the 3-4 spots, while Devin Anderson (25:02) and Elizabeth Heavey finished within four seconds of each other for the 5-6 spots.
In a battle for Kelley-Rex Division supremacy, unbeaten Franklin gained a 22-36 edge over previously unbeaten King Philip as the Panthers took three of the first four spots. Kate Buran captured the No. 3 spot (20:21) for the Warriors (3-1), while Maya Evans took fifth place 13 seconds behind.
Mansfield boys 26, Attleboro 31: 1-Lee Casstevens (A), 2-Collin Stevens (M), 3-Ethan Sylvia (A), 4-Chris Leonard (M), 5-Talon Johnson (M), 6-John Pazmino (A), 7-Tremblay (M), 8-Clark Mackin (M), 9-Sylvain (M), 10-Jacob Levesque (A), 17:22, course 3.1 mi.
Mansfield girls 15, Attleboro 48: 1-Anna Moore (M), 2-Meghan Johnston (M), 3-Alanna Conley (M), 4-Sophia Allen (M), 5-Devin Anderson (M), 6-Elizabeth Heavey (M), 7-Emily Quaglia (A), 8-Alexis DiVasta (M), 9-Cassidy Rice (M), 10-Alexis Cincotta (A), 21:48, course 3.1 mi.
King Philip boys 21, Franklin 36: 1-Nate Sylven (KP), 2-Golden (F), 3-Max Miller (KP), 4-Noah Hurd (KP), 5-Avosella (F), 6-Ryan Andrews (KP), 7-Eliot Davis (KP), 8-Ronciari (F), 9-Matt DiFiore (KP), 10-Kucich (F), 17:03, course 3.03 mi.
Franklin girls 22 King Philip 36: 1-Peng (F), 2-Batla (F), 3-Kate Buban (KP), 4-Loukata (F), 5-Maya Evans (KP), 6-Meg Sherwood (KP), 7-Morrison (F), 8-Pruitt (F), 9-Golden (F), 10-Leah Burke (KP), 19:55, course 3.1 mi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.