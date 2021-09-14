WRENTHAM — Seniors Noah Hurd and Ryan Andrews finished within 15 seconds of each other to claim the 2-3 spots as the King Philip Regional High boys’ cross country team presented new head coach John Berdos with his first victory, a 22-37 verdict over Milford Tuesday in a Hockomock League meet.
Hurd covered the course at 17:26, while Eliot Davis captured a key No. 4 spot for the Warriors to enable the win.
King Philip had a fleet of six girls finish consecutively, all within just over a two-minute span, in a 24-37 victory over Milford. Maya Evans captured second place for KP at 20:50, just five seconds off of the winning pace. Kate Buban (21:11) and Meg Sherwood finished at 4-5, within three seconds of each other.
- Collins Stevens (17:42) and Riley Tremblay (17:57) finished 1-2 respectively for the Mansfield High boys’ team in presenting new head coach Dan Horgan his first victory, a 25-31 decision over Franklin in a Hockomock League meet. Sophomore Anna Moore (at 21:00) took second place for the Hornet girls in a 19-44 loss to the Panthers.
- In South Coast Conference action, the Seekonk High boys’ and girls’ teams bested their archrivals from Dighton-Rehoboth. Zach Laverdiere won the boys’ race at 14:47 for the Warriors in a 21-34 verdict, while freshman Caiden Sears (15:24) and Josh Rebello finished within four seconds of each other for the 2-3 spots.
Kylie Halpin created a 27-second margin of victory for herself in winning the girls’ race at 18:44 as Seekonk took a 19-38 decision. The Warriors took five of the first six points, with Kelsey Gendreau taking second place. Both Warrior teams will run Saturday at the Highland Park Invitational Meet.
- The North Attleboro High boys’ and girls’ teams each had three runners finish among the top seven, but the Rocketeer boys fell 22-37 and the girls lost 22-36. For the Big Red boys’ team, Griffin Gouck (second, 16:20), Will Atwood (fifth, 16:36) and Chris Galligan (seventh, 16:54) were the top finishers. For the Big Red girls’ team, Lauren Hunt (second, 19:48), Katie Galgoczy (fifth, 20:50) and Harper Sweeney (seventh, 20:53) were the top runners.
- The Attleboro High Bombardiers fell to Taunton in their Hockomock League season opener. Lee Casstevens covered the 3.1-mile course in a winning time of 16:48, but the AHS boys’ team fell 23-33. Taylor DeChristofaro captured the No. 6 spot (at 25:37) for the Bombardier girls’ team in a 15-48 loss.
Mansfield boys 25, Franklin 31: 1-Collin Stevens (M), 2-Riley Tremblay (M), 3-Golden (F), 4-Chris Leonard (M), 5-Apicella (F), 6-Rontiris (F), 7-John Sylvain (M), 8-Farrow (F), 9- Kucich (F), 10-Orr (F), 17:42, course 3.1 mi.
Franklin girls 19, Mansfield 44: 1-Peng (F), 2-Anna Moore (M), 3-Batla (F), 4-Loukota (F), 5-Golden (F), 6-Duffy (F), 7-Tighe (F), 8-Barrow (F), 9-Walbert (F), 10-Sophia Allen (M), 20:56, course 3.1 mi.
King Philip boys 22, Milford 37: 1-Komisky (M), 2-Noah Hurd (KP), 3-Ryan Andrews (KP), 4-Eliot Davis (KP), 5-Butters (M), 6-Matt DiFiore (KP), 7-Max Miller (KP), 8-Wang (M), 9-Brandon Berdos (KP), 10-Peter Cataldo (KP), 17:09, course 3.03 mi.
King Philip girls 24, Milford 37: 1-Kalio (M), 2-Maya Evans (KP), 3-Araujo (M), 4-Kate Buban (KP), 5-Meg Sherwood (KP), 6-Leah Burke (KP), 7-Briget Sweezy (KP), 8-Katerina Precob (KP), 9-Mia Mangarelli (KP), 10-Chaplin (M), 20:45, course 3.1 mi..
Seekonk boys 21, Dighton-Rehoboth 34: 1-Zach Laverdiere (S), 2-Caiden Sears (S), 3-Josh Rebello (S), 4-Noah Amaral (S), 5-Graeaney Sullivan (DR), 6-Sean Simmons (S), 7-Nick Ware (DR), 8-Saul Simmons (S), 9-Mike Ladigne (DR), 10-Jackson Pogany (DR), 14:47, course 2.75 mi.
Seekonk girls 19, Dighton-Rehoboth 38: 1-Kyle Halpin (S), 2-Kelsey Gendreau (S), 3-Zoe Jestude (DR), 4-Abby Rickard (S), 5-Juliette Provost (S), 6-Lindsay Allard (DR), 7-Sydnie Hoskins (S), 8-Sara Charbonneau (DR), 9-Ella Gerardi (S), 10-Molly Walsh (DR), 18:44, course 2.75 mi.
Taunton boys 23, Attleboro 33: 1-Lee Casstevens (A), 2-Tally (T), 3-Crawford (T), 4-Ethan Sylvia (A), 5-Tally (T), 6-Dorr (T), 7-Pawlowski (T), 8-Jacob Clavek (A), 9-John Cazmino (A), 10-Zamoura (T), 16:48, course 3.1 mi.
Taunton girls 15, Attleboro 48: 1-Cecone (T), 2-Dunham (T), 3-Smith (T), 4-Cuinlan (T), 5-Dias (T), 6-Taylor DeChristofaro (A), 7-Corrao (T), 8-Arruda (T), 9-Emily Quazlia (A), 10-Alexis Cincoccia (A), 21:23, course 3.1 mi.
