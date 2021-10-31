WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams were the first to finish among the respective area teams during Sunday’s running of the Hockomock League Championship Meet at the Wrentham Developmental Center.
Coach John Berdos’ KP boys’ team finished third overall (with 107 points) behind Oliver Ames and Taunton. Coach Lauren Farkash’s Warrior girls’ team captured the No. 5 spot (with 143 points) as Oliver Ames also captured the girls’ team title.
The Warrior boys’ team had three runners finish among the top 30, with junior Nate Sylven taking the No. 9 spot at 17:16.5. Junior Max Miller (17:33.7) and senior Ryan Andrews finished within 15 seconds of each for the 13 and 19 spots, respectively, while senior Matt DiFiore cracked the top 30.
The OA boys’ team took the team title with three runners inside the top 10, four among the top 15 for 51 points and a one-point margin over Taunton, which had five runners finish among the top 20. Only five runners broke the 17-minute mark.
Mansfield High senior Chris Leonard was the top individual area finisher, taking the No. 6 spot (at 17:04). The Hornets had three runners finish within 23 seconds of each other to break into the top 30 with Talon Johnson (17:53.2), Collin Stevens and Riley Tremblay as Mansfield took the No. 5 team spot with 130 points.Also in the boys’ race, North Attleboro High senior Griffin Gouck (No. 12 at 17:28.7) and Attleboro High senior Lee Casstevens (No. 15 at 17:38) also finished among the top 20 runners in the field. Nic Olson was the first finisher for Foxboro High, coming in at No. 26 (18:12.4).
The King Philip High girls’ team had four runners finish among the top 40 with junior Kate Buban clocking a personal best time (by 25 seconds) at 20:42 to finish 12th. Senior Meg Sherwood was one second off of her personal-best time to finish at 21:04 for the No. 15 spot, then Maya Evans and Bridget Swezey finished within 13 seconds of each other for the 30-34 spots.
Mansfield High sophomore Anna Moore was the top female runner among the area’s entrants, taking the No. 4 spot at 19:53.1. Senior Meghan Johnston also broke into the top 20 with a 16th-place finish at 21:05.8.
The Oliver Ames girls’ team had five runners among the top 15 to claim the team title. Sharon’s Daphne Theiler won the race (at 19:08) by a six-second margin over Oliver Ames’ Katie Sobieraj. Only four runners cracked the 20-minute mark.
Among the area’s other female runners in the race, Foxboro High juniors Casey Dah (21:23) and Aine Fitzpatrick finished within 35 seconds of each other for the No. 17 and 22 spots. North Attleboro freshman Katie Galgoczy (22:08.5) was one of seven first-year runners among the top 25. Taylor DeChristofaro was AHS’s first finisher at 23:36.
Hockomock League Championship Cross Country Meet
Wrentham Developmental Center
Boys’ team scores: 1-Oliver Ames 51, 2-Taunton 52, 3-King Philip 107, 4-Sharon 122, 5-Mansfield 130, 6-Franklin 157, 7-Attleboro 204, 8-North Attleboro 205, 9-Canton 236, 10-Foxboro 257, 11-Milford 272, 12-Stoughton 305.
Girls’ team scores: 1-Oliver Ames 46, 2-Franklin 70, 3-Taunton 107, 4-Sharon 132, 5-King Philip 143, 6-Mansfield 155, 7-Milford 193, 8-Canton 210 , 9-North Attleboro 214, 10-Foxboro 214, 11-Stoughton 245, 12-Attleboro 328.
Attleboro results: Boys – 15-Lee Casstevens 17:38, 25-John Pazmino 18:09, 46-Jacob Blazek 19:05, 60-Luke Smith 19:40, 65-Sean Kaswale 19:52, 66-Mike Jennison 19:57, 70-Caleb Fournier 20:01; Girls – 52-Taylor DeChristofaro 23:36, 72-Alexis Cincotta 25:22, 73-Emily Quaglia 25:24, 82-Kylie Zenofsky 26:48, 86-Megan Fields 28:03.
King Philip results: Boys – 9-Nate Sylven 17:16.5, 13-Max Miller 17:33.7, 19-Ryan Andrews 17:48; 29-Matt DiFiore 18:21.5, 37-Noah Hurd 18:46.5, 47-Eliot Dais 19:05, 58-Liam Nolan 19:33.7; Girls – 12-Kate Buban 20:42, 15-Meg Sherwood 21:04, 30-Maya Evans 22:21, 34-Bridget Swe Swezey 22:37, 60-Kat Precobb 24:24, 65-Leah Vivezani 24:48, 75-Mikayla Hickey 25:38.
Foxboro results: Boys – 26-Nic Olson 18:12.4, 48-Jared Ciora 19:08.6, 57-Brooks Stone 19:31.2, 68-Cooper Hassman 19:59, 71-Steve Haney 20:01, 78-Chris Proulx 20:36, 102-Brendan Cody 22:28 ; Girls – 17-Casey Dahl 21:23.8, 22-Aine Fitzpatrick 21:587, 41-Mabel Linck 22:52.4, 69-Sarah Howard 25:13.7, 83-Kyla Palmer 27:17.1.
Mansfield results: Boys – 6-Chris Leonard 17:04, 21-Talon Johnson 17:53.2, 22-Collins Stevens 18:02, 27-Riley Tremblay 18:16.8, 55-John Sylvain 19:24.7, 75-Liam Cowan 20:09, 82-Steve Vovcsko 20:44.5; Girls – 4-Anna Moore 19:53.1, 16-Meghan Johnston 21:05.8, 39-Alanna Conley 22:46.7, 54-Liz Heavey 23:40.8, 55-Sophia Allen 23:45.1, 57-Devin Anderson 24:04.1, 76-Cassidy Rice 25:52.6.
North Attleboro results: Boys –12-Griffin Gouck 17:28.7, 35-Will Atwood 18:40.5, 49-Chris Galligan 19:15.7, 51-Nick Hawe 19:20.5, 63-Casey Poirier 19:49.8, 73-Brady King 20:08, 88-Nate Galligan 20:56.7; Girls –25-Kate Galgoczy 22:08.5, 32-Harper Sweeney 22:24, 48-Marta Botelho 23:08.7, 59-Mariana Lameiras 24:16.4, 68-Ella Fournier 25:12, 79-Lauren Cooper 26:17, 80-Sophia Roukhadze 26:24.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.