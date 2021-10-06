NORTON — The Norton High boys’ cross country team captured the Tri-Valley League Small School Division dual meet title with a 27-29 victory over previously unbeaten Dover-Sherborn Regional High Wednesday.
Andrew McConnell won the 3.1-mile race for the 5-0 Lancers by a 12-second margin at 17:16. Norton was able to gain the edge as Aidan Masse (17:30) and Charlie Mills (17:48) went 5-6, followed by Michael Katsikas and Brandon Scovil.
The Lancer girls suffered their first setback, falling 27-30 as unbeaten Dover-Sherborn took the title. Shea Podbelski won for Norton by a 52-second margin at 19:04. Skye Goba took third place for Norton (4-1).
Norton boys 27, Dover-Sherborn 29: 1-Andrew McConnell (N), 2-Comiskey (DS), 3-Alemeida (DS), 4-Thompson (DS), 5-Aidan Masse (N), 6-Charlie Mills (N), 7-Michael Katsikas (N), 8-Brandon Scovil (N), 9-Clark (DS), 10-Jacob Ollerhead (N), 17:16, course 3.1 mi.
Dover-Sherborn 27, Norton girls 30: 1-Shea Podbelski (N), 2-Forman (DS), 3-Skye Goba (N), 4-Vowles (DS), 5-Hills (DS), 6-Brooke Dennett (N), 7-Martinovich (DS), 8-Sienna {span}Pietrasiewicz (N), 9-Hershberg (DS), 10-Mazzaranco (DS), 19:04, course 3.1 mi.
