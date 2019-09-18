NORTON — Isabella Pietrasiewicz rewrote her own 3.1 mile Norton High School course record as the Lancer girls’ cross country team upended defending Tri-Valley League champion Dover-Sherborn 23-32.
Pietrasiewicz was clocked at 19:06, three seconds faster than her previous record time. The Lancers were able to take the victory with Skye Goba (21:13) and Emma Wisnaskas (21:190 earning the No. 3 and 4 spots.
The Norton High boys’ team suffered a 24-32 loss to Dover-Sherborn. Paul Wisnaskas (17:37) captured the No. 4 spot for the Lancers, while Thomas Bingel (17:41) and Sean Wynne finished within a second of each other at 5-6.
Dover-Sherborn boys 24, Norton 32: 1-Fried (DS), 2-Guarini (DS), 3-Brown (DS), 4-Paul Wisnaskas (N), 5-Thomas Bingel (N), 6-Sean Wynne (N), 7-Brown (DS), 8-Kevin Mahoney (N), 9-Gabe Dennett (N), 10-Ethan Tetreault (N), 17:25, course 3.1 mi.
Norton girls 23, Dover-Sherborn 32: 1-Isabella Pietrasiewicz (N), 2-Britt (DS), 3-Skye Goba (N), 4-Emma Wisnaskas (N), 5-Sarah LaFrancois (N), 6-Beruti (DS), 7-Gorman (DS), 8-Charneski (DS), 9-Rosbottom (DS), 10-Ashley Johnson (N), 19:06, course 3.1 mi.
