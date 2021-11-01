LAKEVILLE -- Senior Zach Laverdiere and the Seekonk High boys' cross country team captured the South Coast Conference Championship Meet crown on Monday.
Laverdiere won the boys' individual title with a time of 15:57 on the 3.1-mile course at Apponequet Regional High for a 43-second margin of victory.
Coach Frank Mooney's Warriors totaled 39 points to outdistance runner-up Fairhaven (74) and Dighton-Rehoboth, the No. 4 finisher with 90 points.
The Warriors zipped to first place by having five runners finish among the top 20 as freshman Caiden Sears (16:41) and junior Noah Amaral finished within three seconds of each other for the No. 3-4 spots. Sean Simmons and Cristiano Almeida finished within 23 seconds of each other to break into the top 20.
The D-R boys had three runners finish among the top 20 with senior Graheme Sullivan taking the No. 8 spot (at 17:04) and Josh Rebelo closing 33 seconds later for 10th.
The Seekonk girls finished second with 53 points, behind Old Rochester Regional (24 points) for the team title with D-R taking third with 66 points.
Junior Kylie Halpin (20:28) and senior Kelsey Gendreau (sixth at 21:08) finished among the top 10 runners for the Warriors. Seekonk moved into the No. 2 spot as junior Sydnie Hoskins and freshman Juliet Provost finished within seven seconds of each other for the No. 12-14 spots.
Coach Brendan Delano's Falcon girls had five runners finish among the top 20 with junior Zoey Jestude taking 10th in 21:35. D-R also had Sara Charbonneau and Lindsey Allard finish within 27 seconds of each other for the No. 11 and 15 spots, while Kristin Corvi and Molly Walsh finished within 21 seconds of each other for the No. 16 ad 19 spots.
South Coast Conference Championship Cross Country Meet
At Apponequet High School
Boys' team scores: 1-Seekonk 39, 2-Fairhven 74, 3-Old Rochester Reg. 82, 4-Dighton-Rehoboth 90.
Girls' team scores: 1-Old Rochester Reg. 24, 2-Seekonk 53, 3-Dighton-Rehoboth 66, 4-Apponequet 100.
Dighton-Rehoboth placements: Boys --8-Graheme Sullivan 17:04, 10-Josh Rebelo 17:37, 17-Nick Ware 17:58, 27-Grady Courcy 18:41, 31-Jackson Pozany 19:14, 35-Mike Levine 19:22, 38-Tom Dumke 19:33; Girls -- 10-Zoey Jestude 21:35, 11-Sara Charbonneau 22:00, 15-Lindsey Allard 22:27, 16-Kristin Corvi 22:51, 19-Molly Walsh 23:12, 29-Isabelle Murdock 24:16, 31-Marianne Levine 24:51.
Seekonk placements: Boys -- 1-Zach Laverdiere 15:57, 3-Caiden Sears 16:41, 4-Noah Amaral 16:44, 13-Sean Simmons 17:49, 20-Cristiano Almeida 18:12, 25-Saul Simmons 18:28, 29-Noah Tadros 18:54; Girls -- 3-Kylie Halpon 20:28, 6-Kelsey Gendreau 21:08, 12-Sydnie Hoskins 22:06, 14-Juliet Provost 22:13, 20-Ella Gerardii 23:19, 23-Hannah Tadros 23:33, 25-Riley Mahoney 23:48.
