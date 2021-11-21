WRENTHAM — Seekonk High senior Zak Laverdiere, Bishop Feehan High senior Anna Boyd, and Norton High junior Shea Podbelski all garnered top-10 finishes during the MIAA State Championship Cross Country Meet Saturday at the Wrentham Developmental Center.
Laverdiere captured the No. 5 spot in the Division 3 Boys race, while Boyd was the No. 9 runner in the Division 1 Girls race and Podbelski finished ninth in the Division 2 Girls race.
Coach Bob L’Homme’s Bishop Feehan High girls’ team captured the No. 8 spot in the Division 1 Girls race, while the Seekonk High boys’ and girls’ teams finished eighth and 10th, respectively, in the Division 3 competition.
The Shamrock girls team compiled 257 points. Marshfield (126) and Weymouth (147), each with four runners among the top 40, finished 1-2.
Boyd clocked the third-fastest time ever by a Shamrock female runner on the 3.1-mile course at Wrentham at 18:31.6, a personal-best time by 29 seconds.
The Shamrocks then had personal-best times taken by their next four finishers, Liz Borah and Val Capalbo, finishing with 16 seconds of each other, then Lauren Harkins and Amy Parkinson, who closed within six seconds of each other.
Laverdiere posted a time of 16:11.2 in representing Seekonk in the Division 3 race, as the Warriors placed three runners among the top 40. Aidan Ross of Uxbridge blistered the field by winning the race (14:47) by a 50-second margin.
Podbelski, Norton High’s No. 1 female runner through the Tri-Valley League season, broke the 17-minute mark at 18:52.6., a 6:05 mile pace. TVL rival Carmen Luisi of Holliston won the girls’ race by a 10-second margin at 17:45.7.
With Skye Goba (19:42) breaking the 20-minute mark for Norton, the Lancers finished 13th as a team (324 points). TVL rival Holliston, with five runners among the top 15, won the team title (30 points).
For the Bishop Feehan High boys’ team, senior Patrick Healey logged a personal-best time of 15:54.8 and finished 19th overall. The Shamrocks finished 16th as a team (311 points), well behind St. John’s prep (97) and Brookline (111), each of which had four runners in the top 20.
Bishop Feehan then had personal-best times taken by its next four runners, Casey Gorhan, Jack Bernier, Noah Gomes D’Sa and Alex Almeida, all of whom cracked the 17-minute mark. Framingham’s Sam Burgess won the Division 1 Boys race at 15:07, with a seven-second margin of victory.
Individually, Mansfield High sophomore Anna Moore finished 68th in the Division 1 Girls race at 19:42; Foxboro High senior Nic Olson, running in the Division 2 Boys race, finished 57th (17:02.2); while Tri-County High junior Anna Couchon, participating in the Division 3 Girls race, finished 79th (21:27.2).
Coach Frank Mooney’s Seekonk High boys’ team finished eighth overall (238 points), while the girls’ team finished 10th (301 points).
Mt. Greylock won the girls’ team title with 97 points, having four runners among the top 40.
Laverdiere and freshman Caiden Sears (25th, 16:59.9) both broke the 17-minute mark on the course for Seekonk. Warrior junior Kiley Halpin was the first female Seekonk runner across the line, taking the No. 38 spot (at 20:36.2)
MIAA State Championship Cross Country Meet
At Wrentham Developmental Center
Division 1 Meet
Mansfield result: Girls – 68-Anna Moore 19:42.
Bishop Feehan results: Boys – 19-Patrick Healey 15:54.8, 45-Casey Gorhan 16:25.6; 105-Jack Bernier 16:50.5, 120-Noah Gomes D’Sa 16:55.7, 125-Alex Almeida 16:57.5, 140-Anthony Kurtzer 17:12.3, 172-Brandon LeBlanc 17:52.5; Girls 9-Anna Boyd 18:31.6; 41-Liz Borah 19:20.2, 59-Valerie Capalbo 19:36.2, 110-Lauren Harkins 20:19.6, 120-Amy Parkinson 20:25.2, 133-Morgan Kennedy 20:34.5, 156-Kate Wagner 21:13.4.
Division 2 Meet
Foxboro placement: Boys – 57-Nic Olson 17:02.2.
Norton placements: Boys – 31-Andrew McConnell 16:42, 64-Aiden Masse 17:09.2, 131-Charlie Mills 17:57.7, 146-Owen Moon 18:16, 148-Jack Ollerhead 18:17.2, 154-Mike Katsikis 18:29.5, 161-Brandon Scovil 18:37.4; Girls – 9-Shea Podbelski 18:52.7, 27-Skye Goba 19:42.1, 55-Brooke Dennett 20:06.6, 154-Kiera Doley 22:20.1, 156-Carly Goodwin 23:32.1, 157-Sienna Pietrasiewic 22:35.6, 170-Ashley Johnson 23:23.
Division 3 Meet
Tri-County placement: Girls – 79-Anna Couchon 21:27.2.
Seekonk placements: Boys – 5-Zak Laverdiere 16:11.2, 25-Caiden Sears 16:59.9, 35-Noah Amaral 17:12.7, 114-Saul Simmons 18:27.9, 116-Cristiano Almeida 18:31.3, 139-Owen Blanchard 18:58.7, 154-Noah Tadros 19:12.1; Girls – 38-Kiley Halpin 20:36.2, 59-Kelsey Gendreau 21:02.8, 85-Sydnie Hoskins 21:31.9, 95-Juliet Provost 21:47.8, 136-Riley Mahoney 22:54.1, 138-Mackenzie Carlston 22:55.6, 167-Hannah Tadros 24:27.3.
