SHARON — The Mansfield High boys cross country team came up just short in its season opener at Sharon High on Tuesday, falling to the Eagles, 27-30.
The Hornets were led by Talon Johnson on the 5K course, clocking a first-place time of 17:19. John Sylvian was third, finishing in 17:32.
Seekonk boys, girls split tri-meet
SEEKONK — The Seekonk boys lost to Apponequet 27-28 and beat New Bedford Voke 20-44, in a tri-meet. The Seekonk girls lost to Apponequet, 26-29, and beat New Bedford Voke, 15-40.
The top boys finisher for Seekonk was Caiden Sears at 15:21. Behind him was Noah Amaral at 15:22 and in seventh place for the Warriors was Saul Simmons at 16:47. Cristiano Almeida was 11th in 17:16.
For the Seekonk girls, Kiley Halpin and Hayden Robinson went 1-2, with Halpin leading the pack in a time of 19:04. Robinson clocked a 19:39. Hannah Cadros (seventh, 21:12) and Juliet Provost (ninth, 21:29) also timed in behind Halpin.
King Philip boys, girls split with Taunton
WRENTHAM — The King Philip girls took a win by default against a Taunton team that didn’t reach the minimum for scoring runners. No team score was issued.
KP was led by Kate Buban, who was second in 20:31. Rachel Bailer was third in 21:51 and in fourth was Keira Evans at 22:33.
Leah Burke took seventh at 23:01. Bridge Swenzey finished eighth (24:24) and Kat Precobb took ninth (25:46), rounding out King Philip’s scoring runners.
The KP boys lost, 24-33, with Nate Sylvan winning in 16:20. Luca Giardini was sixth at 18:50.