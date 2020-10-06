WRENTHAM — The Mansfield High boys’ cross country team opened its Hockomock League season with a 20-35 victory over King Philip on Tuesday.
King Philip’s Jovan Joseph won the 3.1-mile race, but the Hornets captured the next five spots to emerge victorious as two Mansfield High runners crossed the finish line at 18:06 on the 3.1-mile course at the Wrentham Development Center.
- The Mansfield girls’ team claimed the top three spots in taking a 25-31 victory over King Philip Tessa Lancaster won the race at 20:53, while teammates Abby Greenberg (21:35) and Emma Lamson (22:09) went 2-3. Senior Ava Pisani was KP’s top finisher, taking fourth place at 22:50.
- Sophomores Aine Fitzpatrick (22:52) and Amelia Lacy (23:11) finished 2-3 for the Foxboro High girls in a 26-31 loss to Sharon. Mabel Linck covered the 3.1-mile course at 23:12, taking fifth place for Foxboro. Nicolas Olsen was time in a personal best 19:11 for the Foxboro boys’ team in a 15-50 loss.
Mansfield boys 20, King Philip 35: 1-Jovan Joseph (KP), 2-Trevor Flint (M), 3-5-Collins Stevens (M), 4-Ryan Rispoli (M), 5-Chris Leonard (M), 6-Tim Corkery (M), 7-Brandon Berdos (KP), 8-Noah Hurd (KP), 9-Andrew Noke (KP), 10-Matt DiFiore (KP), 17:40, course 3.1 mi.
Mansfield girls 25, King Philip 31: 1-Tessa Lancaster (M), 20:53, 2-Abby Greenberg (M), 3-Emma Lamson (M), 4-Ava Pisani (KP), 5-Meg Sherwood (KP), 6-Kat Precobb (KP), 7-Maya Evans (KP), 8-Cassidy Rice (M), 9-Bridget Swezey (KP), 10-Leah Burke (KP), 20:53, course 3.1 mi.
Sharon boys 15, Foxboro 50: 9-Nicolas Olsen 19:11, 10-Liam Cody 19:26, Brook Stone 19:50, Jared Ciora 19:54, Chris Cusack 21:05.
Sharon girls 26, Foxboro 31: 2-Aine Fitzpatrick 22:52, 3-Amelia Lacy 23:11, 5-Mabel Linck 23:12, 9-Amy Conley 24:39, 12-Sophie Sougarous 25:29.
