MANSFIELD — Four Mansfield High underclasmen finished within 10 seconds of each other and captured four straight spots, allowing the Hornets’ girls’ cross country team to take a thrilling 27-30 victory over Milford High Tuesday in a Hockomock League meet.
Mansfield (4-1) won as sophomore Cassidy Rice (22:08), freshman Sophia Allen, freshman Anna Moore and junior Megan Johnston (22:18) placed ninth through 12th for the Hornets.
Abigail Greenberg and Tessa Lancaster finished within eight seconds of each other for the 2-3 spots, while Mansfield’s Emma Lamson (20:22) and Liz Heavey also finished among the top 10.
The Mansfield boys (3-2) claimed a 20-41 win over Milford on the 2.15-mile course in a race shortened due to darkness. Collins Steves (11:17) and Chris Leonard finished within three seconds of each other for the 2-3 spots, then Trevor Flint (11:28) and Tim Corkery finished within nine seconds of each other for the 4-5 spots.
- The North Attleboro girls improved to 4-1 with an impressive 20-28 verdict at home against Sharon. Senior captain Melissa Sapini (21:48), freshman Lauren Hunt (22:07), senior Emily Manning and freshman Harper Sweeney claimed the 2-3-4-5 spots for the Rocketeers.
- Senior Jack MacLaughlin was clocked at 18:06 as the first North Attleboro boys’ runner across the line, taking sixth in the Rocketeers’ (3-2) 15-50 loss to Sharon.
- The Foxboro boys and girls both fell 21-34 to Canton. Nick Olson was the first Warrior boy to cross the line in fourth place, while Aine Fitzpatrick took second place for the Warrior girls’ team.
Canton boys 21, Foxboro 34: 4-Nick Olson.
Canton girls 21, Canton 34: 2-Aine Fitzpatrick .
Mansfield boys 20, Milford 41: 1-Cominsky (Mi.), 2-Collin Stevens (M), 3-Chris Leonard (M), 4-Trevor Flint (M), 5-Tim Corkery (M), 6-Ryan Rispoli (M), 7-Butters (Mi.), 8-Riley Tremblay (M), 9-James Schlenker (M), 10-Clark Mackin (M), 11:16, course 2.15 mi.
Mansfield girls 27, Milford 30: 2-Abigail Greenberg (M), 3-Tessa Lancaster (M)19:42, 5-Emma Lamson (M) 8-Liz Heavey (Mi), 9-Cassidy Rice (M), 10-Sophia Allen (M), 11-Anna Moore (M), 12-Megan Johnston (M), course 3.1 mi.
Sharon boys 15, North Attleboro 50: 1-Mihajilobif (S), 2-Starovoytov (S), 3-Traut (S), 4-Saks (S), 5-Reddy (S), 6-Jack MacLaughlin (NA), 7-Mark Carlson (NA), 8-Chris Galligan (NA), 9-Will Atwood (NA), 10-Griffin Gouck (NA), 17:45, course 3.1 mi.
North Attleboro girls 20, Sharon 28: 1-Thelier (S), 2-Melissa Sapini (NA), 3-Lauren Hunt (NA), 4-Emily Manning (NA), 5-Harper Sweeney (NA), 6-Shruti Srinivasan (NA), 7-Li (S), 8-Marta Botelho (NA), 9-Li (S), 10-Saktorovich (S), 19:33; course 3.1 mi.
