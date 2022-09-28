FOXBORO -- The Mansfield and Foxboro High cross country teams split their meets on Wednesday, with the Mansfield boys winning 19-40 and the Foxboro girls winning 23-32.
The Hornets were led in the boys race by Talon Johnson, who won his third straight race with a time of 18:06. John Sylvian (18:15) and Sam Taylor (18:34) took second and third, respectively, for the Hornets. In fifth Clark Mackin clocked a time of 19:05.
The Mansfield girls were led by Anna Moore, who won the race at a time of 20:57. The time beat the course record by 22 seconds.
North Attleboro, Attleboro split
ATTLEBORO -- North Attleboro and Attleboro split the day at Highland Park, with the Attleboro boys winning 21-40 while the North Attleboro girls won 19-36.
The North Attleboro boys won the race off the legs of Brady King, who narrowly edged out Attleboro's Xavier Pazmino at the finish line with a time of 18:54. Pazmino was second at 18:55, with teammate Jeff Hudon trailing five second later at 19:00 for thid.
The Attleboro boys took second through fifth, helping them secure low-scoring positions in the meet. The North Attleboro boys only had three finishers in the top-11, with the second Rocketeer across being Will Atwood in sixth at 19:30.
Leading the way in the girls race was North's Lauren Hunt, clocking a time of 22:05. Off her pace by 10 seconds was teammate Katie Galzocy at 22:15 for second-place. The first girl across for Attleboro was Kylee Browning at 24:24 in third, and the next across for Attleboro was Emily Quaglia in sixth at a time of 25:49.
Franklin beats KP girls
FRANKLIN -- The King Philip girls were defeated by Franklin,18-43, at Franklin's Dacey Field.
Leading the way for the Warriors was Kate Buban, clocking a time of 21:10 in third. Leah Burke took 10th overall and ran a time of 22:34 and Rachel Bailer was 12th at a time of 22:51.
Norton sweeps Dedham
DEDHAM -- The Norton boys and girls packed the front of the field in wins over Dedham, with the boys winning 15-50 and the girsl winning 19-42.
The Norton boys took first to fifth in the field, with Andew McConnell pacing everyone with a first-place time of 17:56. Behind him, it was a three-way tie for second as Brandon Scovil, Michael Katsikas and Brennan Johnson clocked a time of 17:57 for second, third and fourth - respectively.
A second off their pace at 17:58 was Owen Moon in fifth.
The Norton girls were paced by Shea Podbelski's 18:31 clip, which led everyone by nearly a minute. The next girl across was teammate Milly McIntyre for a second-place time of 2:26. A second behind her in third was Emma Wisnaskas.
Maddie Shea and Sienna Pietrasiewicz were a second off one another in sixth and seventh, timing out at 21:53 and 21:54, respectively.
Both sides remain undefeated at 3-0 and race against Dover-Sherborn on October 6.