FOXBORO -- The Mansfield and Foxboro High cross country teams split their meets on Wednesday, with the Mansfield boys winning 19-40 and the Foxboro girls winning 23-32.

The Hornets were led in the boys race by Talon Johnson, who won his third straight race with a time of 18:06. John Sylvian (18:15) and Sam Taylor (18:34) took second and third, respectively, for the Hornets. In fifth Clark Mackin clocked a time of 19:05.