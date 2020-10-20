ATTLEBORO — The Mansfield High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams took a liking to the Highland Park 3.1-mile course and left with victories over Attleboro High in the Hockomock League meet Tuesday.
Chris Leonard finished first in the boys’ race for the Hornets at 18:02, a nine-second margin of victory over the Bombardiers’ Justin Toews in the 20-38 decision. The Hornets were able to take control of the outcome as Tim Corkery, Trevor Flint and Ryan Rispoli took the 3-4-5 spots.
The Mansfield High girls’ team squeezed out a 25-32 victory over Attleboro with Abigail Greenberg and Tessa Lancaster finishing 2-3.
Kelly Neuendorf pulled away on the second lap to win the girls’ race for the Bombardiers at 20:37, an 18-second margin of victory. Cassidy Wright and Sophia Allen took the 7-8 spots for Mansfield, finishing as the Hornets’ No. 4 and No. 5 runners.
With a strong 2-3-4 finish, the King Philip High boys’ team (1-2) edged Milford 24-32. Senior captain Jovan Joseph (17:08) lost out on first place by a lean in a photo finish with Milford’s James Komiski. However, Noah Hurd and Matt DiFiore were next across the finish line for the Warriors, six seconds apart. Then both Ryan Andrews and Nate Sylvan finished within 12 seconds of each other to take the No. 7-8 spots.
The King Philip High girls’ team notched its first victory of the season, stunning previously unbeaten Milford by displacement, 28-29. KP freshman Bridget Sweevey finished ninth, then Warrior sophomore Leah Burke was the sixth KP runner across the line to break the 28-all standoff. Maya Evans, Ava Pisani and Meg Sherwood finished within 20 seconds of each other to take the key 3-4-5 spots for KP.
Both the North Attleboro High boys’ and girls’ teams improved to 2-1 on the season with 24-32 wins on the hilly three-mile course at Canton. Junior Chris Galligan along with seniors Mark Carlson and Jack McLaughlin finished within 11 seconds of each other to claim the 2-3-4 spots for the Big Red boys’ team.
Melissa Sapini was the first to finish (at 21:44), but it was Emily Manning, Harper Sweeney and Lauren Hunt finishing within six seconds of each other to take the 4-5-6 spots that enabled the Rocketeer girls’ team to win.
Mansfield boys 20, Attleboro 38: 1-Chris Leonard (M), 18:02, 2-Justin Toews (A), 18:11, 3-Tim Corkery (M), 4-Trevor Flint (M), 5-Ryan Rispoli (M), 6-Shane Cataloni (A), 7-Cullen Stevens (M), 8-Steve Vovscho (M), 9-Eric Laurila (A), 10-Ethan Sylvia (A), .
Mansfield girls 25, Attleboro 32: 1-Kelly Neuendorf (A), 20:37, 2-Abigail Greenberg (M), 20:55, 3-Tessa Lancaster (M), 4-Diana Blouin (A), 5-Emma Lamson (M), 6-Kim Esteban (A), 7-Cassidy Wright (M), 8-Sophia Allen (M), 9-Taylor DiChristofaro (A), 10-Alayna Connolly (M).
King Philip boys 24, Milford 32: 2-Jovan Joseph 17:08, 3-Noah Hurd 18:13, 4-Matt DiFiore 18:19, 7-Ryan Andrews 18:36, 8-Nate Sylvan 18:48, 10-Andrew Noke 18:51.
King Philip girls 28, Milford 29: 3-Maya Evans 21:44, 4-Ava Pisani 21:56, 5-Meg Sherwood 22:04, 7-Kat Precobb 22:44, 9-Bridget Sweevey 23:52, 10-Leah Burke 24:02.
North Attleboro boys 24, Canton 32: 2-Chris Galligan 18:39.7, 3-Mark Carlson 18:46.7, 4-Jack McLaughlin 18:50, 6-Griffin Gouck 19:26, 9-Chris Martinez 21:08, Aidan Judge 21:21, Casey Poirier 21:31,
North Attleboro girls 24, Canton 32: 1-Melissa Sapini 21:44.4; 4-Emily Manning 22:37, 5-Harper Sweeney 22:41, 6-Lauren Hunt 22:43, 8-Shruti Srinivasan 23:54, Marta Botelho 24:17, Julia Simpson 28:34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.