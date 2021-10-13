NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Oliver Ames High boys’ and girls’ cross country team too home decisive victories over North Attleboro High Wednesday in a Hockomock League meet.
The Tigers captured the top four spots in the boys’ race, three finishing within a 30-second margin in a 16-45 victory over the Rocketeers (3-2). Griffin Gouck was the first Big Red runner to cross the finish line in fifth place (17:26).
The Tiger girls’ team earned the first five spots in a 15-47 victory over the Rocketeers (1-4). Freshman Katie Galcoczy was the first Rocketeer to finish, placing sixth in 21:26.
Oliver Ames boys 16, North Attleboro 45: 5-Griffin Gouck 17:26, 8-Will Atwood 18:08, 9-Chris Galligan 18:31.
Oliver Ames girls 15, North Attleboro 47: 6-Katie Galcoczy 21:26, 8-Harper Sweeney 22:11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.