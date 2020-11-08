NORTON — With Paul Wisnaskas and Bella Pietrasiewicz both taking first place by wide margins, the Norton High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams ran past Medway in a Tri-Valley League meet.
Wisnaskas covered the Lancers’ two-mile course in a winning time of 10:48.1 in Norton’s 15-50 victory. Wisnaskas finished first by a 14-second margin of victory.
Norton claimed the top 10 spots in the race, with Gabe Dennett (second at 11:02), Derek Bamford (11:07), Sean Wynne (11:07) and Charlie Mills finishing within 29 seconds of each other for the second through fifth spots.
Pietrasiewicz clocked an 11:39.4 time for the Lancer girls’ team in a 17-46 victory. Pietrasiewicz won the race by a 46-second margin of victory. Shea Podbelski (12:25) and Brooke Dennett finishin within 22 seconds of each other for the 2-3 spots. The Norton boys’ team (3-1) and girls’ team (2-2) will next run at Ashland Saturday.
Norton boys 15, Medway 50: 1-Paul Wisnaskas (N), 2-Gabe Dennett (N), 3-Derek Bamford (N), 4-Sean Wynne (N), 5-Charlie Mills (N), 6-Aidan Masse (N), 7-Andrew McConnell (N), 8-Brandon Scovill (N), 9-Nick Jaineh (N), 10-Owen Moon (N), 10:48.1, course 2.0 mi.
Norton girls 17, Medway 46: 1-Bella Pietrasiewicz (N), 2-Shea Podbelski (N), 3-Brooke Dennett (N), 4-Schipos (M), 5-Skye Goba (N), 6-Ashley Johnson (N), 7-Sienna Pietrasiewicz (N), 8-Kiera Dooley (N), 9-Sara LaFrancois (N), 10-Ellie Leo (N), 11:39.4, course 2.0 mi.
