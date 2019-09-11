BELLINGHAM — The Norton High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both won their second Tri-Valley League meets of the season on Wednesday, taking a pair of 15-50 victories over Bellingham High.
Paul Wisnaskas, Thomas Bingel, Kevin Mahoney and Sean Wynne finished within four seconds of each other to take the top four spots for the Norton High boys.
Lancer junior distance running star Isabella Pietraciewicz won the 3.04-mile girls’ race in 20:18, more than two minutes over Lancer freshman runner-up Emma Wisnaskas. The Lancers host Dover-Sherborn Wednesday.
Norton boys 15, Bellingham 48: 1-Paul Wisnaskas (N), 2-Thomas Bingel (N), 3-Kevin Mahoney (N), 4-Sean Wynne (N), 5-Dave Dennett (N), 6-Dan Kurczy (B), 7-Charlie Mills (N), 8-Ethan Tetreault (N), 9-Derek Sanford (N), 10-Brandon Morabito (N), 18:52, course 3.04 mi.
Norton girls 15, Bellingham 50: 1-Isabella Pietraciewicz (N), 2-Emma Wisnaskas (N), 3-Skye Goba (N), 4-Sarah LaFrancois (N), 5-Elli Leo (N), 6-Sienna Pietraciewicz (N), 7-Sydney Shea (N), 8-Gretchen Ames (B), 9-Lauren LaFrancois (N), 10-Hope LeClaire (N), 20:18, course 3.04 mi.
