MILLIS — Juniors Andrew McConnell and Shea Podbelski led the Norton High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams to Tri-Valley League victories at Millis High Wednesday.
McConnell covered the 3.1-mile course in a winning time of 18:15 for the Norton boys (2-0) in a 17-46 victory. McConnell had a 51-second margin of victory.
Podbelski was the first to finish at the same distance in a winning time of 20:36 for the Lancer girls (2-0) in a 17-44 victory. Podbelski had nearly a three-minute margin of victory.
Both Lancer teams return to action Wednesday at home against Bellingham.
Norton boys 17, Millis 46: 1-Andrew McConnell (N), 2-Charlie Mills (N), 3-Aidan Masse (N), 4-McCarthy (M), 5-Brandon Scovil (N), 6-Mike Katsikis (N), 7-Tyler Bruno (N), 8-Jacob Ollerhead (N), 9-Brennan Johnson (N), 10-Streck (M), 18:15, course 3.1 mi.
Norton girls 17, Millis 44: 1-Shea Podbelski (N), 2-Brooke Dennett (N), 3-Skye Goba (N), 4-Sienna Pietrasiewicz (N), 5-Conroy (M), 6-Steiner (M), 7-Carly Goodwin (N), 8-Kiera Dooley (N), 9-Ashley Johnson (N), 10-Mikayler Patch (N), 20:36, course 3.1 mi.
