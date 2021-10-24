NORWOOD — Sophomore Andrew McConnell and senior captain Aidan Masse both were among the first 11 runners across the finish line for the Norton High boys’ cross country team Saturday at the Tri-Valley League Championship Cross Country Meet.
The Lancer boys’; team finished third overall behind Hopkinton and Dover-Sherborn. The Lancer girls were sixth behind meet champion Holliston, which had five runners finish among the top seven.
McConnell was the first underclassmen to finish the 3.1-mile course, behind three seniors with a time of 16:34, 15 seconds off of the winning pace. Masse also broke the 17-minute mark, coming in at 16:54. Skye Goba was the Lancers’ top runner in the girls’ race, taking 10th in 19:46.
Norton placements: Boys — 4-Andrew McConnell 16:34, 11-Aidan Masse 16:54, 19-Charlie Mills 17:29, 32-Brandon Scovil 18:21, 34-Mike Katsikis 18:22, 41-Jacob Ollerhead 18:29, 44-Owen Moon 18:37; Girls — 10-Skye Gobs 19:46, 19-Brooke Dennett 20:21, 40-Sienna Pietrasiewicz 21:56, 44-Kiera Dooley 22:19, 48-Carly Goodwin 22:39, 49-Ava Spagnoli 22:52, 63-Mikayler Patch 23:40.
