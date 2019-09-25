NORTON — On Senior Day, the unbeaten Norton High girls’ cross country team team scored a 22-37 victory over Dedham in a Tri-Valley League meet. Isabella Pietrasiewicz remained unbeaten in winning the race for the Lancers (4-0).
Syke Goba took second, while Sarah LaFrancois and Ashley Johnson went 5-6, while Ellie Leo, Sienna Pietrasiewicz and Sydney Shea finished 8-9-10 for the Lancers.
The Norton High boys’ team routed Dedham 15-48 with Paul Wisnaskas, Thomas Bingel, Kevin Mahoney and Sean Wynne taking the first four spots. Ethan Tetreault took fifth place, while Gabe Dennett and Aiden Masse went 7-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.