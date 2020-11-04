BELLINGHAM — Dartmouth College-bound senior Bella Pietrasiewicz covered the 3.06-mile course at Bellingham High in less than 19 minutes, winning by a 1:50 margin to lead the Norton High girls’ cross country team to a 17-42 victory over the Blackhawks in a Tri-Valley League meet Wednesday.
Pietrasiewicz won in 18:49 as the Lancers (1-2) claimed the first four spots with Shea Podbelski second, Brooke Dennett third and Skye Goba fourth — all finishing within 17 seconds of each other.
The Lancer boys’ (2-1) came through with a 17-42 victory, taking the first four spots. Paul Wisnaskas won in 17:32 while Derek Bamford, Kevin Mahoney and Gabe Dennett finished within four seconds of each other for second through fourth. Norton has a meet with Medway Saturday.
Norton boys 17, Bellingham 42: 1-Paul Wisnaskas 17:31, 2-Derek Bamford 17:45, 3-Kevin Mahoney 17:46, 4-Gabe Dennett 17:49, 7-Charlie Mills 17:58, 10-Sean Wynne 19:26, course 3.06 mi.
Norton girls 17, Bellingham 43: 1-Bella Pietrasiewicz 18:49, 2-Shea Podbelski 20:39, 3-Brooke Dennett 21:12, 4-Skye Goba 21:29, 7-Kiera Dooley 22:38, 8-Sienna Pietrasiewicz 22:42, 10-Ashley Johnson 23:00, course 3.06 mi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.