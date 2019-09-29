WRENTHAM — Norton High junior Isabella Pietrasiewicz shattered the Lancers’ 3-kilometer record at the MSTCA Frank Kelley Invitational at the Wrentham Developmental Center. Pietrasiewicz was the first to finish in the girls’ senior-junior division at 11:26, erasing her own record by 11 seconds.
The Bishop Feehan girls had six runners finish among the top 25 in the Championship Division race with sophomore Morgan Kennedy taking third place (21:15).
Liz Parkinson and Anna Boyd finished within seven seconds of each other for the 15th and 16th spots respectively.
Foxboro High senior Abby Hassman took third in the 5-kilometer girls’ Championship Division race (19:49).
Jenn Yeomans also cracked the top 10 in the 3K race, taking ninth place (12:43).
- At the Ocean State Invitational Meet in Warwick, R.I., the Seekonk High boys’ team took third place among 47 teams, while the Warrior girls’ team captured the No. 10 spot.
Seekonk’s Andrew Cabral took second in the Small School Division race at 16:11, just three seconds behind Dover-Sherborn’s Oliver Frye.
Henry Jordan also cracked the top 20 for the Warriors at 17:09, taking the No. 14 spot.
Killingwood, Conn. captured the team title (138), while Westerly, R.I. second (176) and Seekonk third (183). Greenwich Central High (Conn.) captured the girls’ team title.
Seekonk’s Abigail Tenreiro took the No. 3 spot overall at 19:22.
In the boys’ 5-K Championship Division, Foxboro senior Ryan Proulx took fifth (16:39). Norton’s Paul Wisnaskas finished 10th in the 3-K race (10:45). Bishop Feehan’s top boys’ runner in the Championship Division was Ethan Galleshaw, who took 21st place (18:29).
The Shamrocks’ Casey Gorhan took second place in the 3-K freshman-sophomore race (10:15).
Mass. State Track Coaches Frank Kelley Invitational Meet
At Wrentham Developmental Center
Bishop Feehan results: Boys — 21-Ethan Galleshaw 18:29, 23-Jason Bisciotti 18:31, 45-Ryan Nealon 19:11, 68-Alex Almeida 19:40, 74-Jake McDevitt 19:46, 84-Jack Bernier 19:58; Girls — 3-Morgan Kennedy 21:15, 15-Elizabeth Parkinson 22:42, 16-Anna Boyd 22:49, 19-Maddie Cameron 23:08, 21-Izzie Ison 23:18, 22-Amy Parkinson 23:21.
Norton results: Boys — 10-Paul Wisnaskas 10:45, 11-Tom Bingel 10:45, 14-Sean Wynne 10:46, 25-Gabe Dennett 11:09; Girls — 1-Bella Pietrasiewicz, 11:26; Freshman-Sophomore Race 5-Sky Goba 12:45, 23-Eli Leo, 13:23.
Foxboro placements: Boys — 5-Ryan Proulx, 16:39; Girls 3-Abby Hassman, 19:49.
Ocean State Invitational
At Goddard Park, Warwick
Seekonk placements: Boys — 2-Andrew Cabral 16:11, 14-Henry Jordan 17:09, 26-Zach Laverdiere 17:21, 57-Marcus Hoskin 18:06, 89-Jacob Klang 18:34, 102-Zach Reed 18:43, 122-James Tenriero 18:58; Girls — 3-Abigail Tenreiro 19:22, 51-Hannah Bradbury 21:37, 105-Vanesssa Jacombe 23-10, 108-Julia Rickard 23:15, 117-Kelsey Gendreau 23:22, 165-Delia Rancourt 24:26.
