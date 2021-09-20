NORTON — Junior Shea Podbelski clocked the third fastest-time ever on the 3.1-mile course at Norton High in leading the unbeaten Lancer girls’ cross country team to a 17-46 victory over Medway Monday in a Tri-Valley League meet.
Podbelski clocked in at 19:16 for the Lancers (4-0) for a 54-second winning margin.
Sophomore Andrew McConnell, similarly, broke into the top 10 of Lancer running annals, by clocking the 10th best time (at 17:31), in a 16-47 victory over the Mustangs. McConnell was pushed by senior captain Charlie Mills who finished second for the Lancers (4-0), nine seconds behind. Norton is off until a Sept. 29 meet at Dedham.
Norton boys 16, Medway 47: 1-Andrew McConnell (BN), 2-Charlie Millis (N), 3-Aidan Masse (N), 4-Mike Katsikis (N), 5-Murphy (M), 6-Jacob Ollerhead (N), 7-Brandon Scovill (N), 8-Breennan Johnson (N), 9-Owen Moon (N), 10-Tyler Bruno (N), 17:31, course 3.1 mi,
Norton girls 17, Medway 46: 1-Shea Podbeski (N), 2-Schipos (M), 3-Skye Goba (N), 4-Brooke Dennett (N), 5-Sienna Pietrasiewicz (N), 6-Ashley Johnson (N), 7-Carly Goodwin (N), 8-Kiera Dooley (N), 9-Maddie Shea (N), 10-Erving (M), 19:16, course 3.1 mi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.