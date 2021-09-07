FAIRHAVEN —The Seekonk High boys’ and girls’ cross country team opened its South Coast Conference season Tuesday with a pair of victories at Fairhaven High.
Senior Zach Laverdiere (16:56) and junior Noah Amaral (17:18) went 1-2 for the Seekonk boys’ team in a 22-36 victory on the 3.1-mile course. For the Warrior girls, Kylie Halpin (21:54) and Kelsey Gendreau (22:26) were the first two of nine straight Seekonk runners to finish, taking the No. 2 and 3 spots in a 20-43 victory.
Both Warrior teams will participate at the MSTCA Relay Meet Saturday at Highland Park.
The Tri-County Regional High boys’ and girls cross country teams opened their Mayflower League seasons by falling to Norfolk Agricultural. The Cougar boys lost 22-33, as Griffin Kaplan (19:47) and Lorton Bergerson (19:55) finished 4-5. Wyatt Boucher (20:44) and Andrew Caufield (21:40) finished 7-8 for Tri-County.
- The Cougar girls bowed 21-36. Anna Couchon (23:43) took third place for Tri-County. Averie Benelle (28:26), Audrey Weisharre and Sinead Bergeron (29:33) finished within a minute of each other for the 6-7-8 spots.
Seekonk boys 22, Fairhaven 36: 1-Zach Laverdiere (S), 2-Noah Amaral (S), 3-Pereira (F), 4-Sweet (F), 5-Caden Sears (S), 6-Sean Simmons (S), 7-Benoit (F), 8-Saul Simmons (S), 9-Monroe (F), 10-Noah Tadros (S), 16:56, course 3.1 mi.
Seekonk girls 20 Fairhaven 43: 1-Medeiros (F), 2-Kyle Halpin S), 3-Kelsey Gendreau (S), 4-Abby Rickard (S), 5-McKenzie Carlsten (S), 6-Sydnie Hoskins (S), 7-Juliet Provost (S), 8-Ella Gerard (S), 9-Hannah Tadros (S), 10-Bella Lastrina (S), 21:23, course 3.1 mi.
