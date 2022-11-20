AYER — The Seekonk High boys cross country team finished seventh out of 72 teams at Saturday’s MIAA All-State Division 3 Cross Country Championships held at Fort Devens, scoring 255 points and getting two top-25 finishes from Caiden Sears and Noah Amaral.

Sears placed 20th and clocked in at 17:12 while Amaral placed 22nd (17:13). Other Seekonk boys finishers were Cristian Almedia in 63rd (18:11), Saul Simmons (107th, 18:54), James Clark (115th, 19:10), Noah Tadros (143nd, 19:39) and Owen Blanchard (149th, 10:17).