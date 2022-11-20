AYER — The Seekonk High boys cross country team finished seventh out of 72 teams at Saturday’s MIAA All-State Division 3 Cross Country Championships held at Fort Devens, scoring 255 points and getting two top-25 finishes from Caiden Sears and Noah Amaral.
Sears placed 20th and clocked in at 17:12 while Amaral placed 22nd (17:13). Other Seekonk boys finishers were Cristian Almedia in 63rd (18:11), Saul Simmons (107th, 18:54), James Clark (115th, 19:10), Noah Tadros (143nd, 19:39) and Owen Blanchard (149th, 10:17).
“We ran a lot better than our divisional opponents this week,” Warriors coach Frank Mooney said. “It was a challenge, but it’s a course we ran on before and with no wind.”
Kiley Halpin was the lone competitor for the Seekonk girls in the girls All-State meet, placing 55th in 21:45.
The Bishop Feehan High boys and girls cross country teams ended their season by placing 20th and 21st, respectively at the All-State Division 1 championships. The Shamrock boys scored 480 points while the Feehan girls scored 490 points.
Bishop Feehan’s Noah Gomes D’sa. D’sa placed 70th overall with a time of 17:07. Casey Gorhan followed D’sa up at 17:08 and placed 75th overall. All other Feehan finishers placed within two minutes of each other. Andrew smith (17:09, 76th), Declan Shannon (17:52, 128th), Shawn Fahy (18:00, 131st), Brendan McCann (19:13, 152nd), and Adam Johsnon (19:28, 154th) closed it out for the Shamrocks.
Lauren Augusyn had the best finish overall for the Shamrocks coming in at 27th place. She had a time of 19:29. Following her up were Valerie Capalbo (124th, 20:50), Allie Oram (146th, 21:31), Eva Tynan (1486h, 21:33), Camdyn Asse,in (161st, 21:55), Emily Roman (164th, 22:03) and Christia Assi (167th , 22:08).
Foxoboro High’s Brooke Davies placed 97th at the Div. 2 All-State Meet as the lone competitor representing the Warriors, finishing in 21:45.
“Our primary goal each year is to get to State,” Foxboro coach Matt Smith said. “Once we get to state, it’s less about winning and more about having fun and trying to place as high up as we can.”
The Norton boys placed 20th in the Div. 2 All-State Meet with 396 points while the Lancer girls were 12th with 354 points
Shea Podbelski sparked the Lancer girls, placing 15th in 19:37 to earn a medal. Following her for Norton were Emma Wisnaskas (21:17, 65th), Brooke Dennett 22:16 (112th), Molly Mclntyre 22:01 (124th) , Carly Goodwin 22:28 (131st),
Liana Danubio 22:44 (146th), and Sienna Pietrasiewicz 22:58 (155th).
The Lancer boys were led by Andrew McConnell who also took home a medal, finishing ninth in 16:30. He was followed by Norton’s Brandon Scovil (96th, 18:01), Sean Parham (115th, 18:22), Michael Katsikis (137th, 18:47) , Owen Moon (140th, 18:48) , Tyler Bruno (158th, 19:09) and Cam Johnson (164rd, 19:15).