WRENTHAM -- The defending Eastern Mass. Div. 5 champion Seekonk High boys' cross country team placed three runners among the top 40 at the MSTCA Frank Mooney Coaches Invitational Meet on Saturday.
The race, dedicated to the veteran Seekonk High coach and MSTCA Hall of Fame member, saw had Henry Jordan place 16th in the boys' varsity race for juniors and seniors, while Jacob Klang and Zach Reed finished within 27 seconds of each other.
The Warriors also had the Sophomore Race champion in Zach Laverdiere, who ran the same 3.1-mile course in 16:39, winning by a 12-second margin.
Hannah Bradbury placed 13th in the girls' varsity race, while Warrior Kyle Halpin had a strong showing and took the No. 8 spot in the girls' freshman race.
Attleboro juniors Kelly Neuendorf and Kim Estaban finished within 17 seconds of each other to capture the No. 13 and 18 spots, respectively, in the girls' varsity race. Meanwhile, Bombardier senior Francis Wenner was the first AHS runner across the finish line in the boys' varsity race, taking 17th in 17:33.
Bishop Feehan had two strong showings in the girls' sophomore race as Reyleight Asselin (21:26) and Anna Boyd took the No. 24 and 26 spots, finishing within nine seconds of each other.
Norton best performance came in the boys' freshman race as Brandon Scovil captured the No. 15 spot (11:06.).
For Dighton-Rehoboth in the boys' varsity race, Alex Violette finished 26th (17:11).
MSTCA Frank Mooney Invitational Meet
At the Wrentham Developmental Center
Attleboro results: Boys -- 21-Francis Wenner 17:33, 36-Neil Bowie 17:52, 44-Zach Martin 17:54, 49-Lee Cass-Stevens 18:08; Sophomore race: 15-Ethan Siliva 17:27 ; Girls -- 13-Kelly Neuendorf 20:26, 18-Kim Esteban 20:43, 50-Diana Blouin 21:49; Freshman race: 28-Jazlyn Miller-Villaneuva 13:09.
Bishop Feehan results: Boys -- 55-Cam Moura 18:10; Sophomore race: 59-Jake McDevitt 18:16, 60-Andrew Smith 18:16; Girls -- Senior race: 83-Tori Young 23:33, 93-Madison Davine 23:59; Junior race: 52-Isabelle Ison 21:51, 55-Abigail Dailey 22:00, 82-Lindsay Jussaume 22:29; Sophomore race: 24-Reyleigh Asselin 21:26, 26-Anna Boyd 21:35, 47-Amy Parkinson 22:05, 58-Grace O'Hanlon 22:25, 73-Lauren Harkins 22:58, 96-Jenn LeBlanc 23:42; Freshman race: 12-Gracie Schneider 12:46, 47-Bridget Sutula 13:37, 51-Emily Roman 13:47, 53-Molly O'Callahan 13:48, 84-Julianna Welter 15:20.
Seekonk results: Boys -- 16-Henry Jordan 16:55, 23-Jacob Klang 17:09, 40-Zach Reed 17:36, 61-Marcus Hoskins 18:15, 65-James Tenreiro 18:22; Sophomore race: 1-Zach Laverdiere 16:39, 25-Sean Simmons 18:49; Freshman race: 34-Noah Amaral 11:35, 47-Connor Barbury 11:43; Girls -- 13-Hannah Bradbury 20:15, 49-Delia Rancourt 22:30, 66-Vanessa Jacombe 23:20, 103-Celina Cabral 25:04; Freshman race: 8-Kylie Halpin 12:38, 64-Syd Hoskin 15:31, 73-Hannah Valassi 16:25 .
Dighton-Rehoboth results: Boys -- 26-Alex Violette 17:11.4, 41-Jason Ruta 17:36.3, 120-Nick Curtis 19:37.22; Sophomore race: 42-Brady Courcy 19:13.4; Freshman race: 75-Aaron Avila 12:21.6; Girls -- Junior race: 79-Kiara Abrantes 23:55.4; Sophomore race: 33-Isabel Murdock 22:43, 46-Krisin Corvi 23:49.
Norton results: Boys -- Sophomore race 43-Charlie Mills 19:14.5, 72-Sebastian Pickford 20:40.5; Freshman race 15-Brandon Scovil 11:06.7, 71-Owen Moon 12:16.3; Girls -- Junior race: Sydney Shea 24:38.6; Sophomore race: 71-Sophia Winston 25:45; Freshman race: 39-Laura LaFrancois 14:12, 36-Michaela Heayden 16:48.
