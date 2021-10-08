SEEKONK -- The Seekonk high school boys' cross country teams improved to 5-0 as with a 25-31 win over Old Rochester Regional Friday.
Zak Laverdiere won the meet for Seekonk in 17:05. Teammate Caiden Sears was just about 30 seconds behind him in third at 17:36.
The Seekonk girls fell 24-33 to Old Rochester for their first loss. Kiley Halpin placed first in 21:08 for the Warriors (4-1) to win by 20 seconds. Both Seekonk squads host Cape Cod Tech Tuesday.
Seekonk girls 33, Old Rochester 24: 1- Kiley Halpin(S) 2- Sheraton(OR) 3- Walley(OR) 4-Roberts(OR) 5- Kelsey Gendreau(S) 6- Connor(OR) 7- Juliet Provost(S) 8- Sydnie Hoskins(S) 9- Ward(OR) 10- Heis(OR). Halpin-21:08, Sheraton-21:30, Walley-21:48
Seekonk boys xx, Old Rochester xx: 1- Zak Laverdiere(S) 2- Tyler Young(OR) 3- Caiden Sears(S) 4- Noah Amaral(S) 5- Kassazien(OR) 6- Sean Simmons(S) 7- Johnston(OR) 8- Carroll(OR) 9- Copps(OR) 10- Halley(OR). Laverdiere-17:05, Sears-17:36, Amaral-18:12
