SWANSEA — Taking the first five spots, the unbeaten Seekonk High girls’ cross country team scored a 15-50 at Case Saturday in a South Coast Conference meet. Julia Rickard won the 2.9-mile race for the Warriors (4-0) by a 23-second margin at 21:50.
The Seekonk boys’ team (3-1) gained a 19-36 win over the Cardinals as Andrew Cabral and Zach Laverdiere finished within nine seconds of each other for the first two spots. The Warriors next host Apponequet Saturday.
Seekonk boys 19, Case 36: 1-Andrew Cabral 16:43, 2-Zach Laverdiere 16:52, 3-Noah Amaral 18:06, 5-Sean Simmons 19:41, 8-Athan Toprac.
Seekonk girls 15, Case 50: 1-Julia Rickard 21:50, 2-McKenzie Carlsten 22:13, 3-Kelsey Gendreau 22:31, 4-Kylie Halpin 22:51, 5-Abby Rickard 23:24.
