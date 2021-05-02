LAKEVILLE — Seekonk High senior Andrew Cabral added to his cross country laurels over the weekend, running away with the boys’ race at the South Coast Conference Cross Country Championship Meet as the Falcons’ boys and girls both turned in strong showings at Apponequet Regional High School Saturday.
The Seekonk boys placed second in the team standings behind champion Fairhaven, while Seekonk won the girls’ race to finish its season undefeated.
“Considering the weather conditions, they did very well,” Seekonk cross country coach Linda Horton said. “It was windy and chilly.”
Cabral won the boys race in 15:38 on the 3.1-mile course to easily beat Fairhaven’s Will Benoit, who was second in 16:01. Other top finishers for the Seekonk boys were Zak Laverdiere (fourth, 16:56), Noah Amaral (seventh, 17:55) and Sean Simmons (19th, 28:02).
The Falcons claimed the girls’ title with 34 points to easily outdistance second-place Fairhaven with 46 points and finished 6-0 on the season. Julia Rickard led Seekonk with a third-place time of 21:25, followed by teammate Kelsie Gendreau in fourth at 21:44. Seekonk’s Mackenzie Carlsten was ninth (23:00), Kiley Halpin 11th (23:10) and Alice Santana 14th (23:52).
