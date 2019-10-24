WRENTHAM -- Seekonk High's Andrew Cabral and Abigail Tenreiro were the first to finish in their respective races in leading the Seekonk High boys' and girls' cross country teams to South Coast Conference Championship Meet titles Thursday at the Wrentham Developmental Center.
Cabral covered the 3.1-mile course at 16:12, claiming a 41-second margin of victory over the No. 2 finisher from Old Rochester as the Warriors compiled 26 points to well outdistance runner-up Fairhaven for the boys' team title.
Tenreiro was the first female to finish the course under windy conditions at 19:44, taking a 25-second margin of victory over the No. 2 finisher from Old Rochester as the Warrior girls' team posted 38 points to outdistance runner-up Fairhaven.
The Seekonk boys' team was able to emerge victorious, as Henry Jordan took third place (17:17) and the Warriors had five runners finish within 42 seconds of each other. Dighton-Rehoboth High seniors Alex Violet (17:29) and Jason Ruta finished within 17 seconds of each other to also break into the top 10, taking the No. 5 and 9 spots, respectively.
The Seekonk High girls' team received a strong third-place showing from Hannah Bradury (21:03), and the Warriors had five runners finish within 2:33 of each other. Sophomore Avery Thomas broke into the top 10 for Dighton-Rehoboth, taking ninth place (22:28).
The Seekonk High cross country program also dominated the junior varsity races. Caleb Cloud (18:25) and Sean Simmons (19:22) went 1-2 for the Warrior boys' team, while Delia Rancourt (22:33) and Ella Gerardi (24:02) went 1-2 for the Warrior girls' team.
South Coast Conference Championship Cross Country Meet
At the Wrentham Developmental Center
Boys' team scores: 1-Seekonk 26, 2-Fairhaven 63, 3-Dighton-Rehoboth 104, 4-Somerset Berkley 112, 5-Old Rochester 118, 6-Apponequet 126, 7-Greater New Bedford Voke 205, 8-Bourne 218.
Girls' team scores: 1-Seekonk 38, 2-Fairhaven 69, 3-Old Rochester 73, 4-Dighton-Rehoboth 87, 5-Bourne 100, 6-Somerset Berkley 139.
Dighton-Rehoboth placements: Boys -- 5-Alex Violet 17:29, 9-Jason Ruta 17:46, 23-Josh Rebello 18:52, 29-Ben Alves 19:10, 39-Graemearham Sullivan 19:58; Girls -- 9-Avery Thomas 22:28, 13-Isabelle Murdock 22:46, 19-Kiara Abrantes 23:05, 29-Kristin Corvi 24:41, 31-Molly Walsh 25:14.
Seekonk placements: Boys -- 1-Andrew Cabral 16:12, 3-Henry Jordan 17:17, 4-Zach Laverdire 17:19, 7-Jacob Klang 17:44, 9-Zach Reed 17:47, 11-Marcus Hoskins 17:59, 26-James Tenreiro 19:06; Girls -- 1-Abigail Tenreiro 19:44, 3-Hannah Bradbury 21:03, 7-Kylie Halpin 22:09, 14-Kelsey Gendreau 22:51, 22-Vanessa Jacombe 23:25, 23-Julia Rickard 23:36.
