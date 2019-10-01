BOURNE — The Seekonk High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both extended their unbeaten streaks to four with South Coast Conference victories at Bourne High Tuesday.
Zach Laverdiere, Zach Read and Henry Jordan went 1-2-3 for the Warrior boys’ team in a 15-50 victory over Bourne. Hannah Bradbury clocked a first place time of 19:19, winning by a minute for the Seekonk girls’ team in an 18-48 decision.
- Also in the SCC, the 3-0 Dighton-Rehoboth girls scored a 25-33 victory over Fairhaven with Isabelle Murdock winning the 3.1 mile race (21:25). Avery Thomas took third (21:58) with Kiara Ambrantes sixth (22:42), Molly Walsh seventh (23:56), Talia Vicente eighth and Kristen Murphy ninth.
- The Falcon boys (1-2) fell 18-41 to the Blue Devils. Alex Violet took third (16:33), while Jason Ruta (17:26) and Josh Rebelo finished 7-8, respectively, six seconds apart.
Seekonk boys 15, Bourne 50: 1-Zach Laverediere (S), 2-Zach Read (S), 3-Henry Jordan (S), 4-Andrew Cabral (S), 5-Jacob Klang (S), 6-Marcus Hoskins (S), 7-James Tenreiro (S), 8-Vieira (B), 9-Sean Simmons (S), 10-Rauch (B), 17:14, course 3.1 mi.
Seekonk girls 18, Bourne 48: 1-Hannah Bradbury (S), 2-Abby Rickard (S), 3-Healy (B), 4-Julia Rickard (S), 5-Kelsey Gendreau (S), 6-Kiley Halpin (S), 7-Delia Rancourt (S), 8-Ella Gerardi (S), 9-Banash (B), 10-Serena Cabral (S), 19:19, course 3.1 mi.
