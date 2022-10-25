SEEKONK — The Seekonk High cross country team took a pair of boys and girls wins over Attleboro High at Frank Monney Track course on Tuesday.
The rain did not play a factor for the Warriors as the boys took their race, 23-32, while the Seekonk girls won, 19-50, on ‘Senior Night’.
The Warrior boys were led by Caiden Sears with a time of 14:49 for first place while Noah Amaral clocked in at 14.55 for second place. They were followed by Cristiano Almeida at 16.03 for fifth and Saul Simmons at 16.07 in sixth.
The Warrior girls took four out of the top five places, led by Kiley Halpin who had an 18.32. Following her was Hannah Tadros (third, 20.31), Juliet Provost (fourth, 20.51) and Sydney Amaral (fifth, 21.14).