DIGHTON — The Seekonk High cross country team took a pair of meet wins over Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High on Tuesday, with the Seekonk girls winning 21-45 and the Seekonk boys winning 22-37.
Setting the pace for the Seekonk girls were Kiley Halpin and Hayden Robinson, who clocked times of 20:55 and 21:28 to take first and second-place, respectively. D-R had the next two across in Lindsay Alland (a personal record of 21:47) and Zoey Jestude (21:57), placing third and fourth, respectively.
The Seekonk girls took fifth through 10th before D-R’s Marianna Lavigne came in 11th at 26:11.
On the boys side, Seekonk’s Caiden Sears paced the field in 17:11 for first place. Two seconds behind was teammate Noah Amaral for second place.
Nick Ware was the first boy across for Dighton-Rehoboth at 17:37. Michael Lavigne was fourth at 17:43. Both clocked personal records with their times on Monday.
Seekonk had five of the next six finishers with the lone D-R runner being Geremy Gale in seventh at 19:10.
Foxboro drops two to Oliver Ames
EASTON — The Foxboro boys and girls cross country teams were unable to keep up with Oliver Ames, losing both meets.
The boys lost 19-39 and the girls lost 17-43.
Leading the Warrior boys was Brooks Stone, placing fourth (18:51) and Steve Haney was fifth (18:59).
Brooke Davies was the first Foxboro girl across in 21:21 for fifth place. Aine Fitzpatrick was sixth (21:38).
Bishop Feehan sweeps Stang, Spellman
DARTMOUTH — Bishop Feehan took all four matches, with the boys defeating Bishop Stang 23-42 and Cardinal Spellman 15-50, and the girls beating Bishop Stang 17-43 and Cardinal Spellman 15-50.
It was a front-loaded day for the Shamrocks on the 2.85-mile course, with the girls crowding the front of the race. Leading the Shamrocks were Lauren Augustyn (19:41),l Valerie Capalbo (19:54) in second and Evangeline Nyhan in third (20:16).
Bishop Feehan had eight of the top 10 girls finishers at 21:40 or lower. From fifth to 10th the Shamrocks had a split of 40 seconds, with fifth through eight separated by eight seconds.
The Shamrock boys were in front of the pack too with a first-place finish by Casey Gorhan in 16:56. Teammate Noah Gomes D’Sa was second at 16:58.
Andrew Smith took fifth, clocking an identical time of 17:27 to teammate Declan Shannon in sixth place. In ninth was Brendan McCann (17:43) and Adam Johnson was 10th (17:45).
Mansfield sweeps Canton
CANTON — The Hornets boys and girls defeated the Bulldogs, 19-41 and 15-48, respectively.
Leading the Mansfield boys was Talon Johnson, who won the meet outright. Behind him was John Sylvian and Sam Taylor in second and third, respectively.
The Hornet girls packed the top five and swept all the positions, with Anna Moore winning the meet. Behind her was Alexis DiVasta (second), Sierra Wojick (third), Devin Anderson (fourth) and Alex Petrova (fifth).