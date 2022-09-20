DIGHTON — The Seekonk High cross country team took a pair of meet wins over Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High on Tuesday, with the Seekonk girls winning 21-45 and the Seekonk boys winning 22-37.

Setting the pace for the Seekonk girls were Kiley Halpin and Hayden Robinson, who clocked times of 20:55 and 21:28 to take first and second-place, respectively. D-R had the next two across in Lindsay Alland (a personal record of 21:47) and Zoey Jestude (21:57), placing third and fourth, respectively.